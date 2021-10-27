PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe decides on future amid rumors of Real Madrid move: Reports

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe reportedly has his eyes set on a move to Real Madrid in January. The 22-year-old's current contract with PSG is set to expire at the end of the season, making him a free agent next summer.

According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Kylian Mbappe intends to join Real Madrid in January. The Frenchman has less than a year left on his contract with PSG and has so far rejected the chance to extend his deal with the club. Di Marzio said:

"Mbappe's decided to take another chance. It is not a question of money. It is not a question of leaving PSG or France. For him, it is about looking for a new challenge and wanting to play for Real Madrid."

Kylian Mbappe joined PSG in the summer of 2017 from AS Monaco on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy for €180 million. The deal made him the second-most expensive player in the history of football.

Since joining the Ligue giants, Mbappe has helped the club win three Ligue 1, three Coupe de France titles, and two Coupe de la Ligue's. He has won the Ligue 1 Player of the Year thrice and has finished as the league's top goal-scorer thrice.

PSG could be forced to sell Kylian Mbappe rather than risk losing him a free transfer next summer. Real Madrid have had a long-standing interest in the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner and are desperate to sign him.

Los Blancos submitted two bids to PSG for Mbappe during the final week of the summer transfer window. PSG rejected both bids and slammed the Spanish giants for their pursuit of the former AS Monaco star.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🚨| Mbappe already has a contract with Real Madrid. He can't sign until February. Only an incredible surprise can change this final decision by Kylian (Mbappe). He has already decided. @DiMarzio on @ELEVENSPORTSPL [🎖] 🚨| Mbappe already has a contract with Real Madrid. He can't sign until February. Only an incredible surprise can change this final decision by Kylian (Mbappe). He has already decided. @DiMarzio on @ELEVENSPORTSPL [🎖]

PSG view Erling Haaland as a potential replacement for Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe

PSG have been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland in recent weeks. The Norwegian has become one of the most sought-after footballers in world football in recent years thanks to his scintillating performances for Borussia Dortmund.

PSG are, however, likely to wait until next summer to sign the striker. Haaland has a £68 million release clause in his contract which will allow him to leave Borussia Dortmund next summer. PSG will look to sign Haaland if Mbappe decides against signing a new deal with the club in order to join Real Madrid.

Real Madrid will, however, have to part ways with a number of fringe players and high earners to create space in the squad for the arrival of Kylian Mbappe. The likes of Eden Hazard, Isco, and Dani Ceballos could be sold in January.

