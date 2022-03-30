PSG superstar Lionel Messi signs whopping $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token

Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner and PSG ace Lionel Messi has signed an agreement worth more than $20 million to promote digital fan token company Socios.com, according to Reuters.

Lionel Messi will be involved in a publicity and promotional campaign for Socios before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The tournament will begin in November, which means that fans will be able to see him acting as an ambassador for the company before that. Messi’s recent move from Barcelona also included a cryptocurrency payment.

The deal is reported to be for a three-year period and does not involve any cryptocurrency payments. Messi is the third sporting superstar to sign a deal with a cryptocurrency company following the likes of LeBron James and Tom Brady. Socios have signed deals and created tokens for over 130 sporting organizations, including the likes of PSG, Barcelona, Juventus and Manchester City.

Messi released the following statement after signing the deal:

"Fans deserve to be recognised for their support. They deserve opportunities to influence the teams they love. Socios.com exists to enhance the fan experience, to enable fans to ‘be more’. I’m proud to join Socios.com’s mission to create a more connected and rewarding future for fans around the world.”

It has been far from an ideal season for Lionel Messi so far. Tipped to land their first UCL title, PSG lost dramatically to Real Madrid and will have to make do with the Ligue 1 title. Messi’ individual numbers have paled in comparison to his recent seasons and the Argentine is likely to play his last World Cup in Qatar.

With PSG fans recently caught booing him and fellow star Neymar, Messi might be on the move again in the summer. PSG are set to lose Kylian Mbappe to Madrid and reports have claimed that even Neymar is unsettled at the club. Still, Messi knows the importance of the upcoming World Cup, which has the potential to cement his name as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

The Argentine has regularly produced marvels during his club career and has an exemplary overall record. However, he will not want to retire before winning the World Cup and the tournament in Qatar is expected to be his last chance to do so.

