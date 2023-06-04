PSG target in advanced negotiations with Liverpool, player prefers move to the Anfield club: Reports

Liverpool are in advanced talks to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) target Khephren Thuram from Nice.

This is according to reports from FootballTransfers, who have added that the Merseyside club remain the player's priority as his father, ex-footballer Lillian Thuram, leads the negotiations.

Get French Football News @GFFN Breaking | Liverpool have opened negotiations to sign Nice midfielder Khéphren Thuram (22), according to L’Équipe. More follows. Breaking | Liverpool have opened negotiations to sign Nice midfielder Khéphren Thuram (22), according to L’Équipe. More follows.

Jurgen Klopp is a huge fan of Khephren Thuram and the player is keen to join Liverpool, shunning interest from PSG. Nice would also prefer a sale to club outside of Ligue 1, with the Parisians only willing to pay the fee in installments. The French champions are also in the race to sign Manuel Ugarte from Sporting CP, which could divert their attention away from Thuram.

This could play into the hands of the Reds, who are eager to bring in midfield reinforcements in the upcoming transfer window. James Milner will leave the club as a free agent later this month, while Fabinho and Jordan Henderson are well into the twilight of their careers. Liverpool need somebody with a physical presence as well as good ball-playing abilities.

Khephren Thuram could prove to be the perfect candidate for the role, standing at a towering 6-foot-4, yet possessing quality passing and dribbling attributes. He is remarkably agile for his size and is also strong in the air. Thuram could be deployed as a lone holding midfielder, taking over the reins from Fabinho.

However, Nice will hold out for a considerable amount as they will play hardball and try holding onto their prized asset. It remains to be seen how Liverpool proceed with their transfer strategy.

Liverpool's other midfield transfer targets

Liverpool are reportedly highly active as they gear up for the upcoming transfer market, with several names being linked with a move to Anfield. Top of the list is the aforementioned Nice midfielder Thuram, with Feyenoord star Orkun Kokcu and Chelsea's Mason Mount also being considered.

The Dutch champions will hold out for a huge amount for Kokcu and are unlikely to settle for less. Mount, on the other hand, is reportedly closing in on a move to Manchester United as they can offer Champions League football as well as a higher salary package.

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister has almost agreed personal terms with the Merseysiders as his move nears completion. The Reds will acquire the Argentine for a fee in the region of £70 million.

