PSG target Sadio Mane, Sander Berge on Jurgen Klopp's radar and more: Liverpool transfer news round-up, 10th December 2019

10 Dec 2019

Liverpool might have to fend off potential suitors for Sadio Mane

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Liverpool transfer news and roundup for the day! Here are today's top stories surrounding the Premier League leaders.

Paris Saint-German to move for Sadio Mane as Neymar Jr replacement

Time's up for Neymar at PSG?

France Football have made a big claim that the current champions of France, Paris Saint-Germain, are looking at Liverpool's Sadio Mane to replace Neymar Jr who will most likely be exiting the team next season.

The Brazilian international was desperate for a move away from PSG last season amidst links to Barcelona and Real Madrid, but no transfer took place. France Football understands that his mind has not changed, and he is still looking to move away from the French capital.

If that does happen, PSG has Mane lined up as the number one candidate to replace him. Liverpool's prolific winger has been on a tear this season and finished 4th in the Ballon d'Or standings. At this point, France Football did not explain what Mane himself or the Reds would think about a potential Anfield exit.

The forward's contract runs till 2023, and barring any indications from his side plus a major transfer fee from PSG, it is improbable that the Senegalese would be let go of by the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp rules out defender signing in January transfer window

The gaffer is confident in his available defensive personnel

A lot of Liverpool fans would have loved to see a fullback, or even a centre-back coming in this January so that the likes of Virgil Van Dijk and Andrew Robertson would receive some rest. However, that seems to be unlikely following Jurgen Klopp's recent statements. The Liverpool manager told reporters when asked if he may be tempted to bolster his ranks at the back:

“How can you be short of centre halves when you have four centre halves plus Fabinho? Only Fabinho is injured, Matip is injured and Dejan Lovren had a problem, yes."

“We will not sign a centre-half because of injuries - that is the world outside who thinks we are short and we have to do it - but afterwards we would have six centre halves and that wouldn’t make a lot of sense."

“Yes I am absolutely concerned [about injuries], but Lovren is not injured. It was a little bit of cramp, and the right moment to take him off, but it is cool, everybody is fine."

Klopp after "interesting" Genk midfielder

Sander Berge has caught Klopp's eye

Genk is in Group E of the Champions League with Liverpool and have faced them twice in the competition. Both times, Sander Berge played the full 90 minutes.

Following the Jupiler Pro League side’s 2-1 defeat at Anfield in November, VG in Norway reported Jürgen Klopp told the midfielder he’s a ‘very interesting player’. According to this report, the former Dortmund manager spoke with the midfielder post the game and he was impressed by his performance.

Just a month ago, Genk sporting director Dimitri De Conde said this to Corriere dello Sport -

"We also know Liverpool follow him carefully. Klopp spoke to the boy after the Anfield game, congratulating him on the performance."

More recently, CalcioNapoli24 published more of De Condé's quotes on the topic of interest regarding his team's star attraction -

"Liverpool want him. In January he can go. First offer of €15m was refused. Napoli? He is a player who would fit more in the Premier League than in Serie A"

These are promising signs for Liverpool if they do want to sign the talented Belgian player.