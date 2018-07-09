PSG transfer news: €270m bid for Coutinho, Neymar wants Suarez reunion, and more - July 9, 2018

Coutinho was Brazil's best performer in Russia, as they were knocked out in the quarters

PSG make €270m offer for Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho

According to reports this morning from various sources - including Spain via SportWitness and the English press, PSG have made a €270m (£239m) bid for Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho.

Coutinho 26, was arguably Brazil's best performer at this year's World Cup and outshone Neymar, who he has previously said he'd like to play with at club level. The Ligue 1 champions are prepared to break the world's transfer record, previously set by them to acquire Neymar this time last year, to sign his compatriot this summer.

Given the fact that Barça themselves spent over £100m (£142m, add-ons included) to sign the former Liverpool man back in January, the probability of this move is highly unlikely.

However, it's not impossible. He has a £355m release clause inserted in his existing contract and could be persuaded by various parties to contemplate his future in Spain.

We'll provide updates regarding this story as it develops over the coming days.

Neymar urges PSG to sign Luis Suarez, while forcing Cavani towards exit door

Suarez is consoled by compatriot and strike partner Cavani after their defeat to France

Following directly on from that story, this suggests that one way or another, there will be a big-money move in place this summer. According to reports, Neymar has asked PSG to sign Luis Suárez this summer, as a potential replacement for Edinson Cavani.

Cavani 31, netted three goals in four World Cup matches for Uruguay. His brace against Portugal knocked them out of the competition in the last-16, a calf injury kept him out of their 2-0 defeat to France in the quarter-finals this past weekend.

Cavani has been heavily linked with a return to Italy in recent months, not least given his relationship with Neymar has not improved much since the set-piece debacle early on last season.

Napoli and Serie A champions Juventus are said to be favourites for his signature, so naturally Neymar wants Cavani's compatriot and former teammate Suarez to join him in Paris for a reunion.

Tottenham among clubs linked with Julian Draxler

Draxler featured as an underwhelming Germany were surprisingly knocked out in the group stages

Tottenham have been quoted as one of the English clubs pondering a surprise approach for PSG's versatile midfielder Julian Draxler.

Draxler 24, has been tirelessly linked with a Premier League move ever since Arsenal registered their interest in him as a Schalke wonderkid back in his teenage years.

A serious long-term injury in 2014 derailed the Gunners' hopes of signing him then and while they've kept tabs on his progress, it is believed that their north London rivals are more intrigued by the prospect of his arrival at present.

Naturally they are not the only side interested in Draxler's services. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have been linked in recent weeks, suggesting the former Borussia Dortmund boss would be prepared to mould him into the playmaker that he's always wanted to be - rather than shunting him out on the wing. It will be interesting to see how this story pans out, although it's purely speculation at present.

Napoli make approach for Ángel di Maria

di Maria celebrates his wonder strike against France

Just a few days after PSG confirmed Gianluigi Buffon's arrival on a one-year deal (additional one-year option), it appears as though one of their attackers might be going to Italy.

Serie A side Napoli, who finished runners-up to Juventus last season, have reportedly approached the Argentine forward over whether he'd be interested in striking a deal this summer.

That's according to a recent report which suggests the Parisiens will be more content in selling the 30-year-old now, rather than risk letting him leave on a free next summer.

Angel di María who netted 21 goals and created 12 assists last term, only has a year left on his existing deal in Paris. He has already made it clear that he wants to play more regular first-team football, not least at this stage in his career.

They are preparing to table a three-year contract worth £4.4m-per-season, according to Mediaset Premium.