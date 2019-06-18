PSG Transfer News: Club President responds to Kylian Mbappe transfer rumours

Kylian Mbappe has been on the radar of Real Madrid for quite some time now

What’s the story?

Paris Saint-Germain club President Nasser Al-Khelaifi has come out and rubbished all claims that star forward Kylian Mbappe will be moving out of the club, saying "Mbappe will be playing with PSG 200% next season".

With Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane known to be a huge admirer of the 20-year-old forward, reports had emerged in Spain and France that the Frenchman might be heading towards a move to the Santiago Bernabeu

In case you didn’t know…

After coming through the ranks at AS Monaco, Kylian Mbappe was signed by PSG in 2017, for a transfer fee rumoured to be around €145 million plus €35 million in add-ons. This made him the most expensive teenager ever.

Mbappe was PSG's top scorer in the 2018-19 season, scoring 39 goals and providing 12 assists as the Parisians romped to the Ligue 1 title, but were eliminated in the Champions League by Manchester United.

The heart of the matter

As per the latest edition of France Football (via AS Sport), PSG club President and billionaire Nasser Al-Khelaifi has rubbished any speculations about the 20-year-old forward. He said:

"Mbappe will be playing with PSG 200% next season".

The Qatari owner was also critical of internal strife generated within his team by certain players during the 2018-19 season, possibly referring to Neymar.

"Players need to be responsable for their actions, and this is true of now more than ever. They need to behave differently and need to work harder. If they don't agree with this policy, then the doors are open...goodbye....I don't want any more spoilt superstar behaviour".

What's next?

Paris Saint-Germain will begin their pre-season with a match against Inter Milan on 27th July in Macau, China.