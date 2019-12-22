PSG Transfer News: Ligue 1 champions reportedly in talks for AC Milan's Lucas Paqueta

Sai Teja News Published Dec 22, 2019

Lucas Paqueta

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly begun talks to sign AC Milan midfielder Lucas Paqueta, according to Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian was signed by the San Siro club in October 2018 after a breakthrough at his boyhood club Flamengo for a reported €38.4m fee.

However, Paqueta hasn't lived up to the lofty expectations that he came to Milan with, having scored just the one goal and set up 3 in his 30 competitive fixtures for the Rossoneri. The Brazilian has failed to seal a spot for himself in the Milan line-up and the chopping and changing of managers and their philosophies at San Siro hasn't helped the 22-year-old's cause either.

PSG have started talks with AC Milan for Lucas Paquetà. Leonardo wants him again. Talks ongoing. 🇧🇷 @DiMarzio #transfers #PSG #ACMilan — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 22, 2019

PSG were very much in the picture before Paqueta sealed the switch to Milan as the Parisiens were interested in the youngster but eventually lost out. Perhaps now that his stint in Italy hasn't presumably gone as well as he'd have hoped, Paris could swoop in and make an interesting addition to their squad should they choose to reignite their interest in him.

The report also talks about PSG Sporting Director Leonardo's interest in particular, who was the driving force behind the French champions' interest in Paqueta.

The attacking midfielder's current deal in Milan runs till June 2023 and it is yet to be seen how much a potential move for Paqueta would cost.