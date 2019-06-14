×
PSG Transfer news: Lille set to sign PSG striker Timothy Weah

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
20   //    14 Jun 2019, 18:24 IST

Timothy Weah, son of George Weah, is now expected to move to Lille at the end of the season.
Timothy Weah, son of George Weah, is now expected to move to Lille

What's the story?

Lille are set to sign United States striker Timothy Weah from Paris Saint-Germain.

In case you didn't know...

Timothy Weah is the son of Liberian president and the only African to win the Ballon d'Or, George Weah.

The heart of the matter

According to Spanish daily Diario AS, Ligue 1 runners up Lille OSC are set to sign the PSG starlet, who joined the Paris club in 2014 from NY Red Bulls' youth academy. After his move, he played for the U17 squad.

The striker has made just 6 appearances in total for PSG since his arrival.

Weah spent the first part of his summer in Poland with US National team for the U20 World Cup. He is now expected to be going to Lille after US National team was knocked out in the quarterfinal stage of the competition.

This season, Weah spent his time on loan at Celtic. He joined the Scottish side in January this year. In 17 appearances for the club across all competitions, he scored 4 times.

The Parisians expect a fee of around €10 million while Lille look to tie the youngster for a minimum of 4 years.

Till now no deal has been agreed upon by both the parties.

What's next?

Timothy Weah is expected to move from the Parc des Princes this season after failing to break into the first team squad.

There will be no shortage of suitors for the 19-year old Weah who is considered one of the biggest prospects in the world of Football.

PSG has announced their pre-season friendly with a tour of Asia that see the French champions looking horns with Serie A giants Inter Milan and La Liga side Espanyol.

Tags:
Ligue 1 LOSC Lille Metropole Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Football Transfer News PSG Transfer News
