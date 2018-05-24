PSG transfer news: Rabiot attracting Arsenal interest, Umtiti linked once again and more - May 24, 2018

Rabiot's World Cup snub has prompted Arsenal interest, speculation linking Umtiti with a lucrative move away from Barcelona and more!

Mosope Ominiyi TOP CONTRIBUTOR Rumors 24 May 2018, 18:29 IST 1.92K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Rabiot, who reacted angrily after being left out of France's World Cup squad, has attracted interest

World Cup snub sees Arsenal again interested in Rabiot

According to recent reports in the Mirror, Adrien Rabiot's 2018 World Cup snub and the subsequent fallout has prompted Arsenal into making a formal approach for the midfielder.

Rabiot, 23, was not selected as part of Didier Deschamps' 23-man squad and instead featured on an 11-man reserve list.

However, unhappy that he did not earn an automatic call-up, the PSG midfielder sent an email to warn them that he would not be involved nor be included as part of the boss' secondary plans going forward.

It is said that Rabiot blames Paris Saint-Germain for his lack of regular minutes at a crucial time as the main reason behind a surprise omission last week.

He only has a year left on his existing deal in Paris and given the possibility that he'd be available for a cut-price fee, it appears as though Arsenal are prepared to offer him assurances over playing time. They can also persuade him to ponder working under Unai Emery once again - as the Spaniard was officially appointed the Gunners' new head coach yesterday.

Samuel Umtiti linked with lucrative switch once again

Umtiti arrives at France's famous Clairefontaine base yesterday ahead of training with national team-mates

Samuel Umtiti's contract situation at Barcelona provides a huge opportunity for Europe's top clubs to try and persuade him to join them, instead of extending terms on a lucrative deal at the Nou Camp this summer.

Both Manchester clubs and Real Madrid were said to be interested in his services, but PSG have also emerged as contenders since then. Unlike compatriot Rabiot, he will be going to the World Cup in Russia next month so it's unlikely that any potential deal can be completed before then.

New boss Thomas Tuchel has reportedly drawn up a shortlist of players that he wants to target this summer to strengthen their squad - Umtiti is atop that list.

And according to this report, Tuchel's insistence on acquiring Umtiti over the coming months will help to keep star man Neymar happy too.

Wendell? We don't want to sell, warns Leverkusen director

Wendell has enjoyed his best season as a professional this term and naturally, is being monitored

According to a recent report by Goal, Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller has warned PSG to expect a fight on their hands if they wish to pursue a move for fullback Wendell this summer.

The 24-year-old, who netted three goals and created three more in 30 appearances across all competitions this term, has developed significantly since joining from Brazilian side Gremio four years ago for £5.85m.

His progress has not gone unnoticed either, as Serie A sides Roma and Napoli were both rumoured to be interested in him last summer. However, moves failed to materialise and Wendell appears happy in Germany, where he continues to improve.

Tuchel believes that the Brazilian could be the answer to their defensive problems down their left-hand side, but Leverkusen are reluctant to sell.

"We don't want to sell Wendell and there have been no official offers. We're relaxed - there will be rumours regarding our players over the next few weeks, over and over again. But I'd worry if that wasn't the case. Playing in three competitions next season, we need our best players here."

Wendell was not selected in Brazil's World Cup squad and is currently on holiday ahead of the pre-season in July. When questioned, he revealed that there were no offers at present from other clubs either.

It has been said that they will not accept any offers that do not match or eclipse the club-record £22m figure they earned for forward Son Heung-Min following his switch to Tottenham back in 2015.

Celtic close to agreeing fee for PSG prospect Edouard

Edouard celebrating his goal against Rangers with highly-rated Tom Rogic

Celtic are edging closer to agreeing a transfer fee with PSG for talented forward Odsonne Edouard, according to the Daily Mail.

The 20-year-old scored 11 goals and provided four assists across all competitions under Brendan Rodgers' management this term, where he has crucially managed to continue developing at a rapid rate and earn competitive minutes while doing so.

Used in a range of different positions across the frontline, the French attacker will be targeting future call-ups to the under-21 side with next summer's European Championships on the horizon.

The only way to warrant his place there is regular first-team minutes - which cannot be guaranteed at PSG given the amount of star-studded talent at their disposal. Celtic are set to agree a fee of £5m plus potential performance-related add-ons, which would represent an impressive coup for a player of his potential and existing quality.

Crucially though, they must complete the deal in swift fashion. A deadline of June 16 - France's first World Cup game against Australia - has been set to take up the option of a permanent deal.