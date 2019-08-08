Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos sensationally offer Luka Modric plus £110m for Neymar

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

What's the story?

In another twist to the Neymar saga, Real Madrid are reportedly ready to offer Paris Saint-Germain £110 million and 2018 Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric in exchange for the wantaway Brazilian forward.

In case you didn't know...

The report joins a long list of rumored bids and swap deal offers for Neymar, who has expressed his desire to depart the Parc des Princes in multiple ways.

The 27-year-old was initially heavily linked with a return to Barcelona but the club's vice-president, Jordi Cardoner, recently ruled out a move for the player.

The Brazil international's future at PSG continues to be in doubt but Real Madrid have emerged as a surprising hijacker after the Blaugrana confirmed their stand on the forward.

Like Barcelona, Los Blancos cannot afford a signing like Neymar following their massive outlay this summer which saw them buying the likes of Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard.

The heart of the matter...

In a dramatic turn of events, Sport claim that Real Madrid are set to secure a move for Neymar by offering a £110 million-plus-Luka Modric bid to PSG in exchange for him.

PSG, who are looking to recoup the £198 million they paid for the player in 2017, are not keen on a loan move and would prefer a straight sale.

Real Madrid are reportedly using the inclusion of Modric as a makeweight as they look to seal the transfer soon. The deal is said to be 'close' and only requires Neymar's approval.

Los Blancos chief Florentino Perez is believed to have a good relationship with his PSG counterpart Nasser Al-Khelaifi and the former is keen on finishing the transfer before the window closes in September.

What's next?

Neymar may have resumed his duties with PSG but his future is still up in the air and it will be interesting to see where he will ply his trade next season.