PSG Transfer News Roundup: Argentina manager wants Lionel Messi at 2026 World Cup; Sergio Ramos could be offered extension, and more - January 11, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to welcome Angers to the Parc des Princes on Wednesday (January 11) in Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier’s wards are atop the standings after 17 games.

Meanwhile, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has expressed a desire to take Lionel Messi to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Elsewhere, Sergio Ramos could be offered a new contract in Paris.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on January 10, 2023:

Lionel Scaloni wants Lionel Messi at 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi has been in blistering form recently.

Lionel Scaloni reckons Lionel Messi could play in the next World Cup in 2026. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner recently created history by helping Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In the process, the 35-year-old realised a long-standing personal dream.

Messi has been equally impressive for PSG this season, amassing 12 goals and 14 assists across competitions. He has shown that he still has a few more years of top-flight football left in him.

The Argentinean is in the final year of his contract with PSG but is expected to sign a new deal soon. La Albiceleste will hope their talisman continues to go strong as they prepare to defend their World Cup in 2026.

beIN SPORTS USA @beINSPORTSUSA Lionel Scaloni has told Lionel Messi "the door will always be open" for the Argentina captain to play in the 2026 World Cup.









Speaking to Radio Calvia, as cited by PSG Talk, Scaloni said that the door to the national team will always be open for Messi.

“I think Messi can get to the next World Cup. It will depend a lot on what he wants, on whether he feels good. The doors will always be open. But he is happy on the pitch and it would be very nice for us,” said Scaloni.

The 35-year-old ended the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with seven goals and three assists in seven games and won the Golden Ball.

Sergio Ramos could be offered extension at PSG

Sergio Ramos could extend his stay in Paris.

Sergio Ramos is likely to be offered an extension at PSG, according to The Athletic via PSG Talk.

The Spanish defender left Real Madrid to join the Parisians in 2021 and has enjoyed a superb resurgence this season. The 36-year-old’s contract runs out at the end of this campaign, but he's yet to be offered a new deal.

However, a source at the French club recently said that Ramos is likely to be offered a new deal if he continues his good form.

“His first season was a write-off, but this season, he’s been incredible. Nobody here understood why Spain didn’t call him up for the World Cup in Qatar. If he continues like this, he will be offered a renewal,” said the club source.

The Spaniard has appeared 23 times across competitions for the Ligue 1 champions this season, scoring one goal and registering an assist.

Christophe Galtier planning to hand Pablo Sarabia more game time

Pablo Sarabia could leave Paris unless his situation improves.

Christophe Galtier has said that Pablo Sarabia could be handed more game time in the coming days.

The Spaniard is in the final 18 months of his contract with PSG but is already linked with a move to Atletico Madrid. The 30-year-old spent last season on loan with Sporting but has struggled for first-team opportunities since his return to Paris in the summer.

PSG Report @PSG_Report Christophe Galtier on Sarabia: “He hasn’t played a lot for different reasons, I know there are comments and criticisms. Of course we expect more, & I have spoken to Pablo. He expects more & isn’t pleased with his performance. I find that the criticisms have been a bit excessive.” Christophe Galtier on Sarabia: “He hasn’t played a lot for different reasons, I know there are comments and criticisms. Of course we expect more, & I have spoken to Pablo. He expects more & isn’t pleased with his performance. I find that the criticisms have been a bit excessive.”

Speaking to the press, Galtier said that Sarabia will get better with more opportunities.

“Concerning Pablo, he is a player who has not played much, also because of my choices. It is always difficult for a player to find his bearings quickly. He was very interesting at the beginning of the match in the French Cup. He delivered some good balls on an offensive level. In the second half, we corrected his positioning to have a better balance. I have read and seen the criticisms,” said Galtier.

He added:

“Obviously, he himself cannot be satisfied with the performance he was able to make, but I think that the criticisms were, in my opinion, exaggerated. He needs to play. He will have the opportunity to play in the coming weeks, and the more he plays, the more confident he will be.”

The Spaniard has appeared 19 times across competitions for the Parisians this season.

