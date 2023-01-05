PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi doesn't deserve World Cup ovation in Paris, says former player; Parisians want Michael Olise, and more - January 5, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are atop the Ligue 1 standings after 17 games. Christophe Galtier's wards have lost just once across competitions this season, losing 3-1 at second-placed Lens on Monday (January 2).

Meanwhile, former French winger Jerome Rothen has said that Lionel Messi doesn't deserve an ovation from Parisians fans after his 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 champions are interested in Michael Olise.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on January 5, 2023:

Lionel Messi doesn't deserve World Cup ovation in Paris, says Jerome Rothen

Lionel Messi has arrived in Paris as a world champion.

Lionel Messi doesn't deserve an ovation from PSG fans after his FIFA World Cup triumph, according to Jerome Rothen.

The Argentinean realised a long-standing dream last month after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 35-year-old enjoyed a superb campaign, finishing with seven goals and three assists in seven games and becoming the first player to win multiple World Cup Golden Ball awards.

Messi has already received a hero's welcome from his club teammates on his return to the Parc des Princes. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner could be serenaded by fans once he enters the pitch next. However, Rother reckons otherwise.

Speaking to RMC Sport, the Frenchman said that Messi's prolonged adaptation process in Paris has left a bad taste in the mouth of fans.

"He has been at PSG for a year and a half, and the first year was completely wasted. I don't mind there being a time to adapt, but Leo Messi is the best player in the planet. For these players, the adaptation is supposed to be shorter. For me, his attitude for a year was too far, like Neymar, and that's why there was a lot of criticism on them," said Rothen.

The Frenchman went on to add that Messi doesn't deserve an ovation due to his disappointing debut season with the Ligue 1 champions.

"Yes, they (the fans) went too far last year; some insulted him. But that was because they were like me: we were crazy to see Messi in Ligue 1, and we were extremely disappointed. And there, you are going to ask them, with the World Cup, to give him an ovation? And there, he is going to seek comfort? No, no, no," said Rothen.

The 35-year-old has appeared 19 times across competitions for PSG this season, scoring 12 goals and setting up 14.

PSG want Michael Olise

Michael Olise has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are interested in Michael Olise, according to The Daily Mail via UK Sport. The Englishman has caught the eye with some stellar performances for Crystal Palace this season. Still only 21, Olise is tipped to have a great future, prompting interest from the Parisians.

The Parisians are targeting talented young players under new sporting director Luis Campos, and the Englishman certainly fits the bill.

PSG are laying down succession plans for Neymar and Messi, both of whom are on the wrong side of 30. With Kylian Mbappe's future at the club not set in stone either, attacking reinforcements are the need of the hour at the Parc des Princes.

The Parisians will now monitor Olise's progress at Selhurst Park with interest. The 21-year-old has made 18 appearances across competitions for the Eagles this season, registering a goal and four assists.

Parisians have to pay €100 million for Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG will have to pay €100 million for the signature of Ousmane Dembele, according to Barca Blaugranes.

The French forward is a target for the Parisians, who are willing to offer €50 million for his services. The 25-year-old has managed six goals and seven assists in 22 games across competitions for Barcelona this season.

The Parisians are reportedly in the market for Neymar's replacement and have set their sights on Dembele.

However, the Frenchman has emerged as a key first-team player for Xavi at the Camp Nou, so the Blaugrana are reluctant to let him go. If the Ligue 1 giants persist in their quest to sign the 25-year-old, they might have to shell out €100 million.

