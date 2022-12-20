PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi could play 2026 World Cup, says Argentina legend; Kylian Mbappe contemplating Paris exit, and more - December 20, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are leading the Ligue 1 title race after 15 games. The French champions are five points ahead of second-placed Lens.

Meanwhile, Argentina legend Jorge Valdano has said that Lionel Messi dreams of playing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Elsewhere, Kylian Mbappe is considering leaving the Parisians after France's World Cup final defeat to La Albiceleste.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on December 20, 2022:

Lionel Messi could play 2026 World Cup, says Jorge Valdano

Lionel Messi has fulfilled his legacy.

Jorge Valdano has said that Lionel Messi harbours a desire to play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Argentinean fulfilled a long-standing dream by winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday (December 18). The 35-year-old was in inspired form at the tournament and deservedly won his second World Cup Golden Ball.

Ahead of the most important game of his career, Messi had said that he's unlikely to feature at the prestigious event in 2026. The PSG superstar cited his age as a reason why he might never play the World Cup again after 2022.

However, the 1986 World Cup winner said that Messi has confided in him that winning the World Cup could inspire the latter to continue till 2026.

“When I interviewed him before the World Cup, off camera he told me that he was going to play in his fifth World Cup and that no footballer had played six; he told me that it was impossible, and he told me ‘if I'm a world champion I'll keep my shirt on until the next World Cup’,” said Valdano.

He added:

“We will see if Messi is capable. Football has shown that it is practically impossible to play in six World Cups.”

Valdano also shed light on the comparisons between Messi and Diego Maradona, saying that both are geniuses.

“The similarity between Maradona and Messi is that they are two geniuses. The difference is that in Mexico '86, Diego was in his physical prime (26 years old) and Leo (in Qatar' 22) is a 35-year-old, and he had to bring out his genius and wisdom,” said Valdano.

He continued:

“Each of Messi’s interventions was decisive and showed that he is a player of a superior level. They are two geniuses who have marked their time in which they have played football; Messi for 20 years.”

Messi ended the 2022 FIFA World Cup with seven goals and three assists in seven games, scoring in all four knockout games.

Kylian Mbappe contemplating PSG exit

Kylian Mbappe remains unsettled at PSG.

Kylian Mbappe is considering an exit from PSG, according to Diario Sport via Madrid Universal. The Frenchman came up short in his endeavour to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the experience has left a bad taste in his mouth. The frustration building within him could eventually fuel a desire to leave the Parisians some time soon.

The 24-year-old was in blistering form at the World Cup this year, finishing with a tournament-high eight goals and two assists. Three of them came against Argentina in the final, where he single-handedly dragged a rather subdued Les Bleus side back into the game.

Unfortunately, Mbappe finished on the losing side and is unlikely to draw any consolation from winning the Golden Boot ahead of his club teammate Messi.

Mbappe continues to be linked away from the Parc des Princes despite only signing a new deal this summer.

PSG are determined to keep the player at the club, but Real Madrid are hovering on the horizon once again. While a January exit is unlikely, a departure in the summer cannot be entirely ruled out.

PSG receive boost in Marcus Rashford pursuit

Marcus Rashford is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG have received a boost in their pursuit of Marcus Rashford. The Englishman is a target for the Parisians and could be available on a Bosman move in the summer. The Ligue 1 champions remain determined to add more firepower to their attack next year, and the 25-year-old features heavily in their plans.

Recent reports have suggested that Rashford has agreed a new contract with Manchester United. However, the Englishman has denied those claims via social media, as relayed by PSG Talk.

“Can we please stop making up these stories? Mines and the clubs objectives are to hopefully get into the Champions League this season. This isn’t helpful. Thank you” wrote Rashford.

Rashford has appeared 19 times for the Red Devils this season across competitions, registering eight goals and three assists.

