PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi will never surpass Diego Maradona, says Albiceleste legend; Spurs interested in Moroccan midfielder, and more - December 18, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are likely to invest in their squad in the January transfer window. The Ligue 1 champions are looking to win the league-UEFA Champions League double.

Meanwhile, Argentina legend Ossie Ardiles reckons Lionel Messi would never surpass Diego Maradona even if he wins the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Elsewhere, the Parisians face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for a Moroccan midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on December 18, 2022:

Lionel Messi will never surpass Diego Maradona, says Ossie Ardiles

Lionel Messi has his eyes on the top prize in Qatar.

Lionel Messi will never go ahead of Diego Maradona, according to Ossie Ardiles. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is on the threshold of achieving greatness with Argentina. The 35-year-old has powered La Albiceleste to the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, with only France standing between him and his long-standing dream.

The PSG superstar has inadvertently drawn comparisons with Maradona throughout his career. Messi now has the chance to emulate his idol by winning the Holy Grail of football.

However, speaking recently, as cited by PSG Talk, Ardiles said that ‘El Pibe de Oro’ would always be a touch better than his heir.

“I wouldn’t say ahead of Diego, I will say maybe on level terms. Messi is an absolutely wonderful, wonderful player. I have no doubt, by far, that he’s the best player of his generation, and of course, he’s one of the very best in the history of football,” said Ardiles.

He added:

“But I would say that he can only go level with Maradona, and I personally would go for Maradona. Because when we played football, I think it was much more difficult for a skillful player to play, so this is why I will say Maradona. He will always be a touch, touch, touch better than Messi.”

Messi has amassed five goals and three assists in six games at the 2022 World Cup.

PSG face Tottenham Hotspur competition for Sofyan Amrabat

Sofyan Amrabat has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG will face competition from Tottenham Hotspur in their quest to sign Sofyan Amrabat, according to Viola News via Football Transfer Tavern.

The Moroccan midfielder is a man in demand after a series of convincing performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Parisians are looking to add more quality to their midfield and have turned their attention to the 26-year-old.

Amrabat has registered 20 appearances for Fiorentina this season but has become a household name after his exploits in Qatar.

His emergence has earned him admirers at the Parc des Princes, with the Ligue 1 champions expected to consider him an option in 2023. PSG have altered their strategy in the transfer market under new sporting director Luis Campos, who's working to assemble a team capable of winning the UEFA Champions League.

Amrabat's work rate in the middle of the park could add solidity to Galtier's side. However, the Parisians could face competition from Spurs for the player's signature.

Kylian Mbappe is Team Cristiano Ronaldo, says Abdou Diallo

Kylian Mbappe is preparing for 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

Abdou Diallo has said that Kylian Mbappe reckons Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi.

The two ageing superstars of world football have always divided opinion among fans and fellow professionals. Mbappe has played alongside the Argentinean for a season and a half at PSG,and will now face him in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final tonight (December 18).

However, speaking recently, as relayed by PSG Talk, Diallo said that Mbappe adores Ronaldo.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is literally everything to Kylian Mbappe. If you mention Lionel Messi against Cristiano, Mbappe will debate with you for at least an hour. For him, Cristiano is untouchable," said Diallo.

Mbappe has appeared six times in the 2022 edition of the World Cup, registering five goals and two assists in six games.

