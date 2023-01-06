PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians advised not to celebrate Lionel Messi World Cup win; Neymar could be sold for €100 million, and more - January 6, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will travel to the Stade Gaston Petit on Friday to face Chateauroux in the Round of 64 of the Coupe de France. Christophe Galtier will be determined to pick up a win after the defeat to Lens in Ligue 1 last weekend.

Meanwhile, French journalist Didier Roustan reckons that the Parisians shouldn't celebrate Lionel Messi's FIFA World Cup win. Elsewhere, Neymar could leave the Parc des Princes in the summer for €100 million.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on January 6, 2023:

Didier Roustan advises PSG not to celebrate Lionel Messi World Cup win

Lionel Messi has arrived back in Paris after winning the World Cup.

Didier Roustan has advised PSG to avoid any celebratory plans for Lionel Messi after his return as world champion.

The Argentinean guided his nation to glory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the final in Qatar, beating France in the final on penalties. The 35-year-old scored seven goals and set up three more in seven games and won the Golden Ball.

Speaking recently, Roustan said that the Ligue 1 champions should skip any celebrations, though, to avoid a bitter reaction from fans.

"The problem is that Lionel Messi beat France and Kylian Mbappe at the same time. This can cause big problems. He might even get whistled, and it would loop around the world. In my opinion, that would be a risk. If the final had been Argentina – England, the question would not even arise,” said Roustan.

Lionel Messi has been named the IFFHS 2022 Men's World Best Player. He won with 275 points, in second place was Kylian Mbappe with 35 points.

Speaking to the press, though, Galtier said that there's no reason not to celebrate Messi's presence at the club.

"We’ll see when it’s his next game, but there’s no demand and need for Leo to be celebrated. We are very, very lucky to have Leo Messi at PSG. I dare to hope that he will be celebrated by our supporters; there is no reason that this is not the case," said Galtier.

The 35-year- old has appeared 19 times across competitions for the Parisians this season, scoring 12 goals and registering 14 assists.

Neymar could be sold for €100 million this summer

Neymar could leave Paris this summer.

PSG could sell Neymar for €100 million this summer, according to SPORT via Sport1.

The Brazilian has endured mixed fortunes since arriving in Paris in 2017. The 30-year-old has blown hot and cold, dividing opinion among fans and pundits. While he has not justified the exorbitant fee the Parisians paid Barcelona, Neymar has been in inspired form this season.



"We are lucky to have Neymar"

Galtier:"We are lucky to have Neymar"

However, the Ligue 1 champions remain open to his departure as they plan to streamline the first-team squad.

The Brazilian's exit would free up the wage bill, with the player currently pocketing €40 million per year. It would also help PSG build their future around Kylian Mbappe, who's already the new generational superstar.

Neymar's contract runs out in 2025, and there're no talks to extend his stay yet. The 30-year-old has appeared 21 times across competitions this season for the Parisians, amassing 15 goals and 13 assists.

Frenkie de Jong wanted at Parc des Princes

Frenkie de Jong has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe want Frenkie de Jong to join them at PSG, according to Sport Mediaset via Le10 Sport.

The Parisians remain keen to bolster their midfield in 2023 and are long-term admirers of the Dutchman. The 25-year-old was linked with a move to the Parc des Princes in 2019 but opted to join Barcelona instead.

Joan Laporta: "Frenkie De Jong, Ter Stegen, Ansu Fati & Ousmane Dembélé are not for sale."

The Ligue 1 giants would like to have him at the club now, but De Jong has no desire to leave the Camp Nou.

The Dutchman is happy at the club and has expressed a desire to stay for a long time. The Blaugrana also have De Jong firmly in their plans and are not looking to offload the player any time soon. He has appeared 18 times across competitions for the La Liga giants this season, scoring two goals and setting up another.

