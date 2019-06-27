PSG Transfer News: The Ligue 1 giants have started talks with AC Milan for Gianluigi Donnarumma

Has PSG found a replacement for Buffon?

PSG has opened talks with AC Milan as they want to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Ligue 1 champions are trying to send Alphonse Areola on the other way, as they try to reach an agreement with the Italian giants.

PSG signed legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon last season on a free transfer after his contract expired at Juventus. The Italian left PSG, after just one season, even though he was offered a new contract. His departure means that PSG has to look for a replacement in the market.

The Ligue 1 champions were linked to Manchester United number one goalkeeper, David De Gea throughout the transfer window. But according to Fabrizio Romano, the Ligue 1 champions want to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma. The reliable journalist claimed that AC Milan wants a sum of around €50 million to part company with their asset.

PSG is also set to offer their goalkeeper Alphonse Areola in a swap deal, in an attempt to sweeten the deal for the Italian giants. The Ligue 1 champions seem to be determined in their pursuit of the young goalkeeper.

Donnarumma is one of the best young goalkeepers in the world right now. The talent of the youngster was evident when he made his AC Milan debut as a 16-year-old in 2015. His talent caught the attention of European giants and he has been constantly linked to a move away from Milan multiple times.

The Italian was always seen as an heir to the throne of Gianluigi Buffon. He has become the number one goalkeeper for his country since Buffon decided to call it a day in national colours. It seems fitting that PSG wants to replace outgoing Buffon with the AC Milan wonder-kid.

PSG has been looking for a solid goalkeeper for a long time. Gianluigi Donnarumma can be a great signing for them, as he can give a solid 10-15 years to the club.