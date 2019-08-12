PSG Transfer News: Thomas Tuchel says he 'will not sleep' if Neymar departs the club

Paris Saint-Germain v RSC Anderlecht - UEFA Champions League

What's the story?

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has stated that he "will not sleep" if Neymar Jr leaves the club, amid growing speculation surrounding the forward's imminent departure from the French capital.

In case you didn't know...

Neymar was absent from PSG's Ligue 1 curtain-raiser against Nimes on Sunday as the French champions opened their title defence with a 3-0 win.

Two years after his record-breaking move from Barcelona, the Brazil international has been linked with an exit and was widely believed to be making a return to the Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana were the overwhelming favourites to sign the forward until a few weeks ago, when their vice-president ruled out a move to sign him, paving the way for arch-rivals Real Madrid to hijack the transfer.

Los Blancos chief Florentino Perez is reportedly willing to make Neymar the second-highest-paid footballer by offering a five-year deal that would see him earn an insane €40m per season.

Meanwhile, PSG are said to be willing to put their strenuous relationship with Barcelona aside and listen to an offer that includes Philippe Coutinho, Nelson Semedo and a fee of around €50 million.

The heart of the matter

Tuchel has expressed his fear at a potential departure for Neymar and admitted that it would be difficult to replace the former Barcelona star.

Speaking before Sunday's game, he told the Canal Football Show,

"If we lose Neymar, I will not sleep, perhaps. Because he’s hard to lose and [it is hard to] find another guy doing the same things for us. Maybe no news is good news.

"It’s hard not to know. Because I want him with us. But we have to find solutions without him too. I try to convince him to stay. But on the other hand, it’s a personal choice. It’s between him and the club."

What's next?

A transfer for Neymar is looking increasingly likely as his relationship with the fans has also soured, with groups of them having aimed derogatory chants towards him throughout the match. It remains to be seen how the saga will conclude in the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, PSG are next scheduled to face Rennes in a Ligue 1 clash on Sunday.