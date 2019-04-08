PSG Transfer News: Five players close to exit, United midfielder agrees to join for free, French star close to Premier League move and more April 8-2019

PSG's failure to even qualify for the semis of the Champions League has resulted in them showing interest in many players as they want to strenghten their squad ahead of the 2019-20 session.

As the footballing world heads into April, one of the most important months for football, we look into the football transfer news surrounding Paris Saint-Germaistrengthen around the world that has made the headlines for 8 April 2019.

Thomas Tuchel wants new signings to end their Champions League drought

After yet another failure to win the Champions League after being dumped out of the competition by Manchester United, the Ligue 1 side's coach is hoping for a change in their fates through some new signings.

PSG are all set to be honoured as the Ligue 1 champions yet again if they beat Strasbourg and Lille are defeated at Reims. The Les Rouge et Bleus are also through to the Coupe de France final and are all set to win the domestic double. However, the star-studded squad's repeated failure to win the much-coveted trophy has drawn much criticism which has resulted in Tuchel looking forward to some new signings that can help them win the European trophy.

The German manager spoke about his intentions in a pre-match press conference ahead of the clash against Strasbourg:

"It's hard to say [how many players will arrive] because I don't know what's going to happen with the players here, if everyone wants to stay or some want to leave,"

"Today I will say that three of four more players would be good.

