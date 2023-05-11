PSG vs Ajaccio Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th May 2023

Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Ajaccio lock horns with Christophe Galtier's star-studded PSG side in an important clash at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.

PSG vs Ajaccio Preview

Ajaccio are currently in 18th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 0-0 draw against Toulouse last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this match.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment but have not been particularly impressive this season. The Parisian giants eased past Troyes by a 3-1 scoreline in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

PSG vs Ajaccio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have an impressive recent record against Ajaccio and have won seven out of the last 16 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Ajaccio's two victories.

PSG are unbeaten in their last seven matches against Ajaccio in Ligue 1, with their previous such defeat coming by a 4-2 scoreline in May 2005.

PSG have picked up 78 points from their 34 matches in Ligue 1 so far this season - only the 10th time a team has achieved this tally in the competition at this stage of the season.

Ajaccio have lost 23 matches in Ligue 1 so far this season and are only one defeat away from setting a club record in the top flight in this regard.

After an unbeaten run of 35 matches at home in Ligue 1, PSG have lost three of their last four such matches in the competition.

PSG vs Ajaccio Prediction

PSG have an impressive squad at their disposal but have largely failed to meet their high expectations this season. Kylian Mbappe has stepped up as a leader for the Parisians this season and will need to be at his best to secure a positive result this weekend.

Ajaccio have struggled in the top flight this season and cannot afford another debacle on Saturday. PSG are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: PSG 4-1 Ajaccio

PSG vs Ajaccio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappe to score - Yes

