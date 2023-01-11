PSG vs Angers Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th January 2023

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this week as Angers lock horns with Christophe Galtier's impressive PSG outfit in an important clash at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

PSG vs Angers Preview

Angers are currently rooted to the bottom of the Ligue 1 standings and have struggled so far this season. The away side edged Strasbourg to a penalty shoot-out victory this week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and are the favourites to win the Ligue 1 title this season. The Parisian giants eased past Chateauroux by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

PSG vs Angers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have an exceptional recent record against Angers and have won 15 of the last 16 matches played between the two teams, with the only other game during this period ending in a draw.

PSG have not lost any of their 23 Ligue 1 games against Angers - their longest such run in the history of the competition so far.

PSG have won their last eight Ligue 1 matches at home against Angers - their longest such run against a team currently playing in the French top flight.

PSG lost their previous league game against Lens and have not lost consecutive matches in the competition since the first two games of the 2020-21 season.

Angers have conceded 37 goals after 17 Ligue 1 games so far this season - their highest such tally at this stage of the season since the 1970-71 campaign.

PSG vs Angers Prediction

PSG have one of the world's best squads at their disposal and remain the frontrunners to win the league title. Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi have returned to the team and will look to be at their best in this fixture.

Angers have struggled in the top flight and have their work cut out for them ahead of this match. PSG are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: PSG 4-1 Angers

PSG vs Angers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappe to score - Yes

