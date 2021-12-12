PSG vs AS Monaco - Combined XI | Ligue 1 2021-22

Ligue 1 giants PSG and AS Monaco will lock horns at the Parc des Princes tonight in a blockbuster clash.

The Parisians are currently running away with the league, with an 11-point advantage atop the table. However, they've drawn their last two games, and will be eager to return to winning ways in this match.

The Monegasques, meanwhile, are down in eighth with seven wins from 17 games, including one in their last two. Niko Kovac's side are unbeaten in their last eight games across competitions, including five in the league. They pulled off an unlikely 'league double' over PSG last season.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball PSG are back in action with another crucial Ligue 1 fixture this weekend as they lock horns with league rivals Monaco at the Parc des Princes on Sunday. dlvr.it/SFBJl6 PSG are back in action with another crucial Ligue 1 fixture this weekend as they lock horns with league rivals Monaco at the Parc des Princes on Sunday. dlvr.it/SFBJl6

Can they make it three in a row against PSG for the first time in over 20 years? Or would PSG exact revenge? Ahead of the mouth-watering kick-off, here's a look at how PSG and Monaco would stack up in a hypothetical combined XI:

Goalkeeper: Keylor Navas (PSG)

Navas is one of the most reliable goalkeepers in the game.

It was a tough choice between three fine goalkeepers - Gianluigi Donnarumma, Keylor Navas and Alexander Nubel. However, the Costa Rican has statistically been the best among the trio.

He has kept the most clean sheets (4), while playing the fewest number of games (10) and conceding the fewest goals too (9). He also has the fifth-best clean sheet percentage (40) in the French top flight this season.

Keylor Navas @NavasKeylor Trabajando duro con la mente en el partido del domingo.

Allez Paris!!!

🔴🔵 Trabajando duro con la mente en el partido del domingo. Allez Paris!!!🔴🔵 https://t.co/T8cYJkGz38

Donnarumma's arrival in the summer has hurt the former Real Madrid custodian's first-team chances, but he's clearly not going down without a fight. Turning 35 on Wednesday, Navas is well into the twilight of his career. However, his performances show that he still has a few more years left at the top.

1 / 4 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav