PSG vs AS Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Ligue 1 is back in action with another set of matches this week as AS Monaco take on Luis Enrique's PSG side in an important encounter at the Parc des Princes on Friday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

PSG vs AS Monaco Preview

AS Monaco are currently in third place in the Ligue 1 standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side eased past Auxerre by a comfortable 4-2 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Parisian giants eased past Le Mans by a 2-0 margin in the French Cup in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Trending

PSG vs AS Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have a good recent record against AS Monaco and have won 23 out of the last 55 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to AS Monaco's 15 victories.

AS Monaco have the upper hand over PSG as far as the historical head-to-head record is concerned and have won 48 out of the 115 matches played between the two teams, with PSG winning 36 of these games.

PSG have scored at least three goals in five of their last eight matches at home against AS Monaco in all competitions - they had achieved the feat in only two of the 44 such games preceding this run.

PSG have become only the sixth team to achieve 50 points after 20 games in a single campaign in the history of Ligue 1.

PSG vs AS Monaco Prediction

PSG have an impressive squad at their disposal and have thrived on the domestic front this season. The likes of Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembele can be lethal on their day and will look to add to their goal tallies this week.

AS Monaco can pull off an upset on their day and have troubled PSG on a few occasions in the recent past. PSG are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: PSG 2-1 AS Monaco

PSG vs AS Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback