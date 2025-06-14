PSG vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | June 15th 2025

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will square off against Atletico Madrid at the Rose Bowl in their FIFA Club World Cup campaign opener on Sunday. Both teams will play in the competition for the first time in history. Defending UEFA Champions League winners have traditionally excelled in the competition, so Les Parisiens are strong favorites.

The Parisians will play for the first time since their 5-0 triumph over Inter Milan in the Champions League final last month. They concluded the 2024-25 campaign on a five-game winning streak and will look to continue that form here.

Atletico will also be in action for the first time since May. They concluded their 2024-25 campaign with a 4-0 win over Girona in La Liga. They went trophyless for the fourth consecutive season.

PSG vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just once, with that meeting taking place in the league phase of the Champions League last season in November. Atletico registered a comeback 2-1 away win in that match.

Los Colchoneros have won five of their last eight games in all competitions. Notably, they have scored at least three goals in these wins while keeping four clean sheets.

Les Parisiens have won their last five games, scoring 17 goals while conceding just thrice.

Paris Saint-Germain have a decent record against Spanish teams thus far, recording 18 wins in 42 games. They have suffered 15 defeats while playing out nine draws.

Atletico have met French teams 15 times in all competitions. They have a good record in these meetings, recording eight wins while suffering two losses.

Les Parisiens have seen over 2.5 goals in 10 of their last 12 games.

PSG vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Les Parisiens head into the match as strong favorites, having defeated Inter Milan 5-0 last month. Having suffered a narrow home loss to Atletico in November, they will look to avenge that defeat here, as it was one of just seven defeats across all competitions in the treble-winning 2024-25 campaign.

Ousmane Dembélé was injured in the UEFA Nations League earlier this month and will miss this match. Bradley Barcola was also injured in that competition but has resumed training and is an option for Luis Enrique.

Los Colchoneros had scored four goals apiece in three of their last four games of the 2024-25 campaign and will look to continue their prolific run here. They have lost just two meetings against French teams, though one of them was registered against Lille in October.

Diego Simeone has a full-strength squad at his disposal, led by Antoine Griezmann.

While both teams will look to get their campaign underway with wins, we back the defending UEFA Champions League winners to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: PSG 2-1 Atletico Madrid

PSG vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

