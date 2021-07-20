PSG vs Augsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2021

PSG will take on Bundesliga side Augsburg in a pre-season friendly scheduled to take place at the Parc des Princes stadium on Wednesday.

PSG are coming off a surprise draw against French minnows Chambly. The match ended 2-2, with Argentinian striker Mauro Icardi and rising star Xavi Simons scoring a goal each for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

PSG started their pre-season schedule with an emphatic 4-0 win over Le Mans, but Chambly gave them a quick reality check last Saturday.

Meanwhile, Augsburg's also played out a 2-2 draw in their last pre-season friendly. They played Azerbaijani heavyweights Qarabag and had to return from a 2-0 deficit to end the game all square.

PSG vs Augsburg Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between PSG and Augsburg.

PSG form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Augsburg form guide: L-W-L-D-D

PSG vs Augsburg Team News

PSG

Moroccan full-back Achraf Hakimi has not been included in PSG's matchday squad for the clash against Augsburg. Recent signing Sergio Ramos is still working his way towards match fitness, while Rafinha's participation is in doubt.

PSG's Italian internationals Gianluigi Donnarumma and Marco Verratti have been given some time off following the Azzurri's Euro 2020 triumph.

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to field a relatively inexperienced starting XI, alongside the likes of Idrissa Gana Gueye, Mauro Icardi and Julian Draxler.

Star players and regular starters like Neymar Jr., Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria are all expected to be rested.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Rafinha

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marco Verratti

🔛🗓️ The schedule for this week:



⚽🆚 @FCAugsburg - 21st July, 7pm (CEST)

⚽🆚 @GenoaCFC 24th July, 7pm (CEST)



Available to watch on #𝗣𝗦𝗚𝗧𝗩 Premium and 𝑇𝑤𝑖𝑡𝑐ℎ ❤️💙https://t.co/EnJZ5SZZZg — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 19, 2021

Augsburg

Reece Oxford is out with a knee problem, while Mads Pedersen is unavailable for selection due to a groin issue.

Tim Civeja (Pelvis) and Iago's (Knock) participation is in doubt.

Injured: Reece Oxford and Mads Pedersen

Doubtful: Tim Civeja and Iago

Suspended: None

PSG vs Augsburg Predicted XI

PSG predicted XI (4-4-2): Alexandre Letellier; Nathan Bitumazala, Thilo Kehrer, Abdou Diallo, Layvin Kurzawa; Ismael Gharbi, Junior Dina Ebimbe, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Julian Draxler; Mauro Icardi, Mvuemba

Das ist mal ein Testspielgegner! 👏 Der #FCA reist am 21. Juli (19.00 Uhr) nach Frankreich und tritt gegen @PSG_inside an! 🤩 Das Spiel am 21. Juli (19 Uhr) seht ihr live im FCA TV! 🙌 #PSGFCA pic.twitter.com/XcQBX9YcSQ — FC Augsburg (@FCAugsburg) July 18, 2021

Augsburg predicted XI (4-4-2): Rafal Gikiewicz; Raphael Framberger, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Tobias Strobl, Robert Gumny; Andre Hahn, Jan Moravek, Niklas Dorsch, Daniel Caligiuri; Alfred Finnbogason, Florian Niederlechner

PSG vs Augsburg Prediction

Despite a minor setback against Chambly, PSG will go into Wednesday's affair as favorites. Mauricio Pochettino has some remarkable quality at his disposal and PSG should be able to make short work of Ausburg.

Prediction: PSG 3-1 Augsburg

