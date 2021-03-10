PSG vs Barcelona: 5 key battles | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

PSG host Barcelona at the Parc des Princes in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg on Wednesday.

The first leg at the Camp Nou had ended in a 4-1 win for PSG, with Kylian Mbappe scoring a hat-trick. The French champions have a massive three-goal advantage as they seek to make another deep run in the competition after reaching the final last season.

Barcelona need to score an improbable four unanswered goals, a prospect that looks quite low.

While the Blaugrana completed a historic comeback against PSG in 2017, this time, they need to score four away from home. No team has ever come back in a European knockout fixture in an away game after a three-goal deficit.

Lionel Messi and co will need nothing less than a miracle to continue their Champions League campaign this season. On that note, let's take a look at five key battles that could determine the outcome of the game.

#5 Pablo Sarabia (PSG) vs Jordi Alba (Barcelona)

Jordi Alba has scored two goals in his last four appearances for Barcelona.

Barcelona have relied on Jordi Alba's services for a long time now. The Spanish left-back turns 32 this month but still has enough energy in his reserves to run up and down the flanks, contributing actively at both ends of the pitch.

PSG are without Moise Kean for this game, so Pablo Sarabia could take up his place on the right flank. The former Sevilla attacker has been in fine touch recently, scoring the winner in the Ligue 1 game against Bordeaux; he was also on target against Brest in a Cup tie.

Meanwhile, Alba has helped Barcelona keep four clean sheets in their last four games, also finding the back of the net twice during this period. His attacking prowess could help Barcelona reduce some of the deficit on the night. But Alba will have to be at his defending best against Sarabia, whose pace and skills is something the visitors will need to be vary of.

#4 Idrissa Gueye (PSG) vs Frenkie De Jong (Barcelona)

Frenkie De Jong has been one of the key players under Ronaldo Koeman at Barcelona this season.

Barcelona's midfield has been the fulcrum of their impressive performances in the La Liga and the Champions League last decade. While they do not have the same calibre of personnel in their ranks at the moment, they still have enough quality in midfield to take the game to PSG.

Frenkie De Jong has missed just one game across all competitions this term. This season, he has been utilised in a defensive and central role, which has allowed him to make the most of his ball-distribution skills while maintaining an impressive 91% pass accuracy.

He has four assists and three goals in the La Liga this term. With Koeman experimenting with a 3-1-4-2 formation recently, De Jong could have an impact in this game.

However, De Jong will most likely be up against Idrissa Gueye on the pitch on Wednesday. The defensive midfielder is known for his tackling, and his interceptions could break up Barcelona's fluid passing game.

The PSG player is averaging 2.5 tackles a game in the Ligue 1 this season, and his experience gives him a slight advantage over De Jong in their impending duel.

