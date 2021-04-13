PSG vs Bayern Munich: 5 players to watch out for | UEFA Champions League 2020-21 

PSG and Bayern Munich will resume hostilities in the second leg of their 2020-21 UEFA Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday. The Ligue 1 giants come into this clash after a morale-boosting 3-2 victory in the first leg in Munich last week.

In a rematch of last season's final, both sides gave their all in an exhilarating first leg that saw the game live up to its billing. Despite playing in pouring rain, PSG raced into a two-goal lead inside the first 30 minutes but saw their lead halved by half-time.

🎙️💬



Ahead of our @ChampionsLeague match 🆚 Bayern Munich, Mauricio Pochettino responded to questions from the media 👇#PSGFCB https://t.co/3eF7HGh3l3 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) April 12, 2021

The excitement continued in the second half, as Bayern Munich drew level on the night, only for PSG to retake the lead. Although Bayern Munich were the better side on the night and created a plethora of chances, they were made to pay for their profligacy.

Despite the loss in Munich, the reigning champions can still overturn this deficit, although PSG will fancy their chances of getting the job done at home.

With no shortage of quality players who can almost single-handedly decide the outcome of this tie, another exciting spectacle could be in store. On that note, let's have a look at five players to watch out for when PSG host Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

#1 Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich is arguably one of the most versatile players in the world, something that is evident in how he has transitioned from a full-back to a central midfielder with ease.

Advertisement

The Germany international controls proceedings effortlessly for Bayern Munich and was one of the key reasons why PSG lost the midfield battle in the first leg.

Kimmich ended the night with an assist for Thomas Muller. If the defending champions are to progress to the semi-final, the former RB Leipzig man will have to play a key role.

#2 Neymar (PSG)

Neymar provided two assists in the first leg against Bayern Munich.

Neymar was signed by PSG to help them win the UEFA Champions League. But his injuries have meant that the Parisians have only seen the best of the Brazilian in spurts.

The 29-year-old missed the Round of 16 tie against his former side Barcelona but recovered in time to square off with Bayern Munich.

Advertisement

Neymar's brilliance lies in his ability to create goals almost as efficiently as he scores them. Proof of that lies in the fact that despite not scoring in the first leg, the Brazil international still weighed in with two crucial assists.

With Bayern Munich in need of at least two goals, they are sure to push forward and deploy an even higher line. That could play to PSG's strengths, as Neymar would have more space to explore.

1 / 2 NEXT