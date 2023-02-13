PSG vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th February 2023

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Bayern Munich lock horns with Christophe Galtier's PSG side in an important clash at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview

Bayern Munich are currently at the top of the Bundesliga standings but have been plagued by inconsistency since the World Cup last year. The Bavarian giants eased past VfL Bochum by a 3-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

PSG are also at the top of the Ligue 1 table at the moment but have also struggled to meet expectations so far this season. The Parisian outfit slumped to a shock 3-1 defeat at the hands of AS Monaco over the weekend and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

PSG vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have a slight edge over Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League and have won six out of the 11 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bayern Munich's five victories.

PSG have lost only one of their five home games against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League but did lose their most recent such encounter in April 2021.

PSG have won six of their 11 UEFA Champions League games against Bayern Munich - the best win percentage of any team that has played more than 10 games against the Bavarians in the competition.

Bayern Munich have won all six of their matches in the UEFA Champions League this season and have scored 18 goals in the process.

PSG have failed to score in only one of their last 32 matches in the UEFA Champions League.

PSG vs Bayern Munich Prediction

PSG have flattered to deceive so far this season and cannot afford to put in an underwhelming performance this week. Lionel Messi missed the game against AS Monaco with a hamstring injury and remains a doubt for this fixture.

Bayern Munich have an excellent squad at their disposal but have been surprisingly ineffective since the turn of the year. With Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi struggling with their fitness, however, Bayern Munich have the better team on paper going into this game.

Prediction: PSG 1-3 Bayern Munich

PSG vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Leroy Sane to score - Yes

