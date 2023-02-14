The UEFA Champions League is back with a round of knock-out fixtures this week as PSG lock horns with Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern Munich side in an important clash at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday. Both teams have been inconsistent in recent weeks and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview

Bayern Munich are currently at the top of the Bundesliga standings but have not been at their prolific best on the domestic front this season. The Bavarian giants eased past VfL Bochum by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will need to achieve a similar result this week.

PSG are also at the top of the Ligue 1 table at the moment but have been plagued by inconsistency over the course of their campaign. The Parisian outfit slumped to a disappointing 3-1 defeat at the hands of AS Monaco over the weekend and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

PSG vs Bayern Munich Team News

PSG have a good squad at their disposal

PSG

Kylian Mbappe is recuperating from an injury at the moment and is unlikely to be risked in this match. Lionel Messi had a hamstring scare last week and should return to the lineup after being rested against AS Monaco.

Nordi Mukiele and Renato Sanches have sustained injuries and have been ruled out of this fixture. Marco Verratti and Danilo Pereira did not start over the weekend and will likely take their places in PSG's midfield this week.

Injured: Nordi Mukiele, Renato Sanches

Doubtful: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich can be lethal on their day

Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane, Manuel Neuer, Lucas Hernandez, and Ryan Gravenberch are injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in this game. Thomas Muller is also carrying a knock but is set to play his part in this match.

Injured: Sadio Mane, Manuel Neuer, Lucas Hernandez, Ryan Gravenberch, Noussair Mazraoui

Doubtful: Thomas Muller, Eric Choupo-Moting

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between PSG and Bayern Munich kick off?

India: 15th February 2023, at 1:30 AM

USA: 14th February 2023, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 14th February 2023, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch PSG vs Bayern Munich on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3

USA: CBS

UK: BT Sport 2

How to watch live streaming of PSG vs Bayern Munich?

India: SonyLIV, Jio TV

USA: Paramount+, fuboTV

UK: BT Sport

Poll : 0 votes