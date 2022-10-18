PSG vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | October 20, 2022 

PSG will take on Chelsea to kickstart their UEFA Women's Champions League campaign on Thursday (October 20).

The hosts secured qualification to the group stage with a 4-1 aggregate victory over Hacken in the qualifiers. Chelsea, meanwhile, qualified automatically as the defending Super League defending champions.

The Blues are coming off a 3-1 victory at Everton in the WSL. Pernille Harder set the ball rolling with a first-half brace, while Niamh Charles completed the scoring in injury time.

PSG, meanwhile. triumphed over Dijon by the same scoreline in the French Division 1 Women. Lieke Martens, Grace Geyoro and Ramona Bachman found the back of the net for the capital side.

Chelsea and PSG have been drawn in Group A alongside Vilaznia and Real Madrid.

PSG vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams were paired in the quarterfinals of the 2018-19 UEFA Women's Champions League.

Chelsea progressed with a 3-2 aggregate win, following up a 2-0 home win with a 2-1 away defeat.

PSG are unbeaten in their last seven games across competitions, winning six and drawing one.

Chelsea have rebounded from losing their opening game of the season to win three on the spin.

Five of PSG's last six games have produced at least three goals.

PSG have scored 2+ goals in their last seven games across competitions.

PSG vs Chelsea Prediction

PSG and Chelsea are almost evenly matched and are in fine form heading into the game.

Chelsea will look to do better than their harrowing group stage exit last season where the English champions got eliminated in a three-way tie. PSG, meanwhile, made it all the way to the semifinals, where they bowed out to domestic rivals and eventual winners Olympique Lyon.

Home advantage gives the Parisians a slight edge, but Chelsea are more than capable of leaving the French capital with a positive result. Although either team could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: PSG 2-2 Chelsea

PSG vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result - Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - PSG to score 2+ goals

