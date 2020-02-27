PSG vs Dijon prediction, preview, predicted XI and more | Ligue 1 2019-20

Paris Saint-Germain will host Dijon in a Ligue 1 clash this weekend

Paris Saint-Germain are set to welcome Dijon to the Parc des Princes for a Ligue 1 fixture on Saturday. The visitors are without a win in their last five fixtures and find themselves 17th on the points table, with just goal difference keeping them away from the bottom three.

PSG vs Dijon Head-to-Head

Both sides have met on 13 occasions in the past, with PSG prevailing 11 times with 41 goals scored and losing just two to Dijon, conceding nine goals in the process.

PSG form guide: W-W-W-D-L-W

Dijon form guide: W-L-D-L-D-D

PSG vs Dijon Team News

The Parisians will be without the services of Colin Dagba (knee) and Abdou Diallo (hamstring). Talisman Neymar is suspended for the fixture after receiving a needless second yellow card during PSG's 4-3 win over Bordeaux last time out. Coincidentally, this happens to be the Carnival weekend in Rio de Janeiro and the Brazilian has been conspicuously missing on numerous occasions at this time in the past.

Injuries: Colin Dagba, Abdou Diallo

Suspensions: Neymar

PSG vs Dijon Predicted XI

PSG Predicted XI: Keylor Navas; Layvin Kurzawa, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Thomas Meunier; Marco Veratti, Idrissa Gueye, Julian Draxler; Angel di Maria, Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe

PSG vs Dijon Prediction

With a 13-point advantage at the summit of the league, PSG are surely set to make it three league titles in a row and they would have little trouble dispatching a Dijon side that have been out of sorts since the start of the year.

The Champions League is where the Parisians' aspirations lie but they once again flattered to deceive, falling to a 2-1 defeat away to Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their round-of-16 clash.

A hard-fought victory was recorded over Bordeaux last week in a seven-goal thriller, underlying the fact that PSG have struggled defensively in recent weeks. They have conceded nine goals in their last three league matches (including four against relegation-threatened Amiens) and Dijon would fancy their chances of breaching Keylor Navas' goal.

Both sides met a fortnight ago in the quarterfinal of the French Cup, with PSG running riot in a 6-1 away victory and despite the furor over their late-night antics after the Dortmund loss, if the players step up to the plate, a repeat trashing could be on the cards.

Verdict: PSG 4-1 Dijon

