A look at PSG's disastrous record on the road against Europe's elite in the Champions League

Sachin Bhat FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Borussia Dortmund became the latest side PSG lost on the road to

Paris Saint-Germain's quest to lift the elusive Champions League title suffered its latest setback on Tuesday. This time, it was at the hands of Borussia Dortmund, who condemned the visitors to a 2-1 defeat in the first leg of the Round of 16 tie.

All is not lost yet as the Parisians can still turn the tie around in the return leg at home. However, the defeat marked yet another unfavourable result on the road in the knockout stages to a big club.

PSG's consistent disappointment in the competition can be attributed to just that, as the side's inability to conjure positive results in away games has cost them dearly since returning to the competition in 2013. In the following years, the French champions have only picked up wins at the Stamford Bridge in 2016 and lately at the Old Trafford last year. Yet, it took them ten attempts to get to that tally, which is a poor reflection of how much the team lacks in terms of big game mentality.

Following the latest upset in Dortmund, here's a rundown of PSG's poor results on the road to big sides in the knockout stages of Champions League.

7. Barcelona 1-1 PSG (2013)

It all started with that late equaliser from Pedro

PSG's first appearance in the Champions League in almost a decade produced largely positive results. They comfortably dispatched Dynamo Kyiv, Dinamo Zagreb and FC Porto to clinch the group and Valencia in the Round of 16 to march all the way to the quarter-finals where they exited the competition after a loss to Barcelona.

Following an entertaining 2-2 stalemate at home, the Parisians snatched a surprise lead at Camp Nou that put them in the driving seat, but the timely introduction of Lionel Messi changed the course as he nicely set up Pedro for a late equaliser that sent the La Liga champions through on away goals.

1 / 3 NEXT