PSG vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st August 2023

Club football returns to the fold with another fixture between two European giants this week as Inter Milan lock horns with an impressive PSG side in a friendly encounter at the Japan National Stadium on Tuesday.

PSG vs Inter Milan Preview

Inter Milan finished in third place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The Nerazzurri were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Al Nassr in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

PSG, on the other hand, won the Ligue 1 title in emphatic fashion last season and have an excellent squad at their disposal. The Parisian side slumped to a shock 3-2 defeat at the hands of Cerezo Osaka last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

PSG vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have an excellent record against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League and have won three out of the four matches played between the two teams, with the other game ending in a draw.

PSG endured a difficult end to their triumphant Ligue 1 campaign last season and were winless in their last two matches, picking up only one point during this period.

Inter Milan featured in their 11th major final in Europe last season- Juventus and AC Milan are the only two Italian teams that have a better record in this regard.

PSG were the most prolific team in Ligue 1 by a considerable margin and scored an impressive 89 goals in their 38 matches over the course of the competition.

Inter Milan enjoyed a fairly impressive end to their Serie A campaign, winning four of their last five league games of the season.

PSG vs Inter Milan Prediction

PSG are in the midst of a transition at the moment and face several battles off the field in the transfer market. The Ligue 1 champions have flattered to deceive in recent months and will need to prove their mettle this week.

Inter Milan have grown in stature in recent weeks and will be intent on making the most of their pre-season tour. The Nerazzurri are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: PSG 1-2 Inter Milan

PSG vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martinez to score - Yes