PSG vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st May 2025

The 2024-25 edition of the UEFA Champions League is set to conclude with an intriguing final this week as Inter Milan lock horns with Luis Enrique's PSG side in a crucial encounter at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday. Both teams have been excellent this season and will look to lift the trophy this weekend.

PSG vs Inter Milan Preview

Inter Milan finished in second place in the Serie A standings and narrowly missed out on the league title by a single point this season. The Nerazzurri eased past Como by a 2-0 scoreline in their previous game but will be up against a stronger opponent this weekend.

PSG, on the other hand, won the Ligue 1 title this season and improved admirably under Luis Enrique. The Parisian outfit defeated Reims 3-0 in the French Cup final last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

PSG vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have an excellent historical record against Inter Milan and have won three out of the five matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Inter Milan's one victory.

This is only the second meeting between an Italian team and a French team in a UEFA Champions League final - the previous such game took place in 1993, with Marseille securing a 1-0 victory over AC Milan.

Inter Milan are set to make their seventh appearance in the UEFA Champions League final - they have lifted the trophy on three previous occasions but suffered defeat in their previous such game in 2023 against Manchester City.

PSG have reached the UEFA Champions League final on only one previous occasion - they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Bayern Munich in the 2019-20 season.

PSG vs Inter Milan Prediction

Under Luis Enrique, PSG seem to have found a balance that was sorely missing from their previous UEFA Champions League campaigns. Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola have thrived in PSG's new setup and will look to carve out their legacies with the club this weekend.

Inter Milan have done well in the UEFA Champions League in recent years and have been a formidable force on multiple fronts this season. The Nerazzurri have plenty of experience on the European stage and we expect them to secure a narrow win on Saturday.

Prediction: PSG 1-2 Inter Milan

PSG vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes

