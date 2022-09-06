PSG vs Juventus: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

PSG kick off their UEFA Champions League campaign with an important fixture this week as they lock horns with Juventus at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Juventus are currently in sixth place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best under Massimiliano Allegri this season. The Bianconeri played out a 1-1 draw by Fiorentina in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and have been in exceptional form so far this season. The Parisians eased past Nantes by a comfortable 3-0 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

PSG vs Juventus Team News

PSG have a point to prove this season

PSG

Vitinha picked up an injury against Nantes and remains a doubt ahead of the game. Timothee Pembele is also injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Christophe Galtier has preferred a three-man defence this season and is unlikely to make changes to his system this week. Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe have stepped up to the plate this season and will look to make their mark this week.

Injured: Timothee Pembele

Doubtful: Vitinha, Pablo Sarabia

Suspended: None

Juventus need to win this game

Juventus

Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Chiesa, and Wojciech Szczesny are injured and will not be able to feature in this game. Angel Di Maria picked up a knock last week and might not play in this match.

With Di Maria and Chiesa injured, Dusan Vlahovic and Filip Kostic will need to shoulder the goalscoring burden this week. Juan Cuadrado could play in an advanced position to alleviate Juventus' selection issues.

Injured: Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Chiesa, Wojciech Szczesny, Marley Ake, Kaio Jorge

Doubtful: Angel Di Maria

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between PSG and Juventus kick off?

India: 7th September 2022, at 12:30 AM

USA: 6th September 2022, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 6th September 2022, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch PSG vs Juventus on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Six

USA: ViX+, TUDN USA, Univision Now

UK: BT Sport 5

How to watch live streaming of PSG vs Juventus?

India: SonyLIV, Jio TV

USA: TUDN, Univision

UK: BT Sport

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi