PSG vs Le Havre Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27, 2024

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) invite Le Havre to the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 action on Saturday (April 27).

The hosts are a win away from a historic 12th league title and will look to seal the championship before they meet Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League semifinal next month.

They have registered 4-1 wins in their last three games across competitions and eased past Lorient in their midweek clash on Wednesday, thanks to braces from Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.

Le Havre, meanwhile, have seen a drop in form and are winless in five league outings, losing four. They lost 1-0 at home to Metz last week, dropping to 16th in the standings.

PSG vs Le Havre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 33 times across competitions since 1985. As expected, PSG lead 19-4.

PSG are on a six-game winning streak against Le Havre, keeping four clean sheets. They registered a 2-0 away win in the reverse fixture in December.

PSG have the best-attacking record in Ligue 1, scoring 73 goals.

Le Havre have the second-worst attacking record, scoring 27 times in 30 games.

PSG have not kept a clean sheet in five games across competitions. scoring 15 goals.

Le Havre have one win in 13 games across competitions, suffering eight defeats, not scoring six times.

The visitors have scored three goals in seven away meetings against the Parisians.

PSG vs Le Havre Prediction

The Parisians have bounced back amazingly from their 3-2 home loss to Barcelona in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals earlier this month. They are on the cusp of winning a record-extending 12th title.

Manager Luis Enrique has rotated his squad well through a busy schedule of fixtures. Expect a few changes in the starting XI as he looks to rest his key players ahead of the Champions League semifinals.

Le Havre, meanwhile, have endured a poor run of form recently, going winless in five games. They have not scored in two league outings. They have one win in away games in Ligue 1 this term. Andre Ayew is back from suspension.

Considering the current form of both teams, a comfortable win without conceding could be on the card for the Parisians.

Prediction: PSG 3-0 Le Havre

PSG vs Le Havre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappe to score or assist any time - Yes