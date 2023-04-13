PSG vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th April 2023

The Ligue 1 returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Lens lock horns with Christophe Galtier's star-studded PSG side in an important encounter at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.

PSG vs Lens Preview

Lens are currently in second place in the Ligue 1 standings and have consistently punched above their weight over the course of their campaign. The away side edged Strasbourg to an important 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment but have not been at their best so far this season. The Parisian giants eased past Nice by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

PSG vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have a slight edge over Lens and have won 11 out of the last 29 matches that have been played between the two teams, as opposed to Lens' nine victories during this period.

Lens are unbeaten in their last three matches against PSG in Ligue 1 - the only team that has managed to achieve this feat since the start of last season.

Lens have scored 99 goals in their 73 matches against PSG in Ligue 1 - they have scored 100 goals against 12 opponents in the French top flight so far.

PSG have played out only three draws in Ligue 1 so far this season - the joint-lowest tally in the competition alongside Ajaccio so far this season.

Lens have managed a total of 63 points from their 30 games in Ligue 1 so far this season - their best-ever tally at this stage of the competition.

PSG vs Lens Prediction

PSG have been plagued by inconsistency over the course of their league campaign so far but have managed to carve out a lead of six points at the top of the table. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have stepped up this season and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Lens have troubled PSG in the past but will need to play out of their skins in this match. PSG are the better team on paper and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: PSG 2-1 Lens

PSG vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lionel Messi to score - Yes

