PSG vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th August 2023

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Lens lock horns with Christophe Galtier's PSG side in an important encounter at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.

PSG vs Lens Preview

Lens are currently in 14th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Rennes last week and will need to take it up a notch to win this match.

PSG, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to meet expectations over the past month. The Parisian giants were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Toulouse in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

PSG vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have a good recent record against Lens and have won 12 out of the last 30 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Lens' 11 victories.

PSG have lost two of their last 15 matches against Lens in Ligue 1, with both these defeats during this period coming while Franck Haise has been the Lens manager.

PSG have not won either of their first two games of the Ligue 1 season and have not started a top-flight campaign with three consecutive winless results since the 2012-13 season.

Lens have picked up only one point so far this season but have picked up a total of 48 points in Ligue 1 this year - more than any other team in the competition during this period.

PSG have picked up only 14 points in their last seven matches at home in Ligue 1.

PSG vs Lens Prediction

PSG have an impressive squad at their disposal but have not been at their best so far this season. Kylian Mbappe is his side's best player and talisman and will need to step up to the plate in this match.

Lens can pack a punch on their day and have pulled off several upsets in recent months. PSG are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: PSG 3-1 Lens

PSG vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappe to score - Yes