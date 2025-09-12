PSG vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | September 14 2025

Reigning champions PSG face off with Lens in a Ligue 1 match at the Parc des Princes this Sunday.

PSG, unsurprisingly, are already top of the table after three matches. However, Lens will be hoping to test them, as they have also started reasonably strongly and sit in 5th.

So which side will come out on top in Paris this weekend?

PSG vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have, unsurprisingly, beaten Lens in all of their last six meetings. The last time Lens even claimed a point at the Parc des Princes was in April 2022. Curiously, in three of those last six meetings, Lens were also reduced to ten men.

PSG have won all three of their opening league games this season, and while they did concede three goals against Toulouse in the final weekend of August, it came with a caveat. Toulouse's two final goals came in the dying moments of the match, with PSG already clearly having wrapped up the victory.

Lens fell to Lyon on the opening weekend of the season, but since then, they've won their next two matches. Their last match before the international break saw them defeat Brest 3-1 in an impressive performance.

PSG's Joao Neves became the first player in Ligue 1 this season to score a hat-trick last weekend, and remarkably, his first two goals came via overhead kicks.

While Lens have conceded a single goal in each of their opening three matches this season, all three goals came in the first half. That means that Pierre Sage's team have yet to concede in the second half.

PSG vs Lens Prediction

While PSG will be without key players Ousmane Dembele, Fabian Ruiz and Desire Doue, they should still have enough firepower to pick up another win here.

Lens will be no pushovers for the champions, and will come into this match with some momentum after two wins in a row.

However, it's hard to see them keeping PSG's stellar attack out for too long, although to see them score a consolation wouldn't be surprising.

Prediction: PSG 3-1 Lens

PSG vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win.

Tip 2: PSG to score in the first half - Yes (Lens have conceded in the first half of all three of their matches this season).

Tip 3: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (Four of PSG's last six home games against Lens have featured more than 2.5 goals).

