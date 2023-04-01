PSG vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd April 2023

The Ligue 1 returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Lyon lock horns with Christophe Galtier's PSG side in a crucial encounter at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

PSG vs Lyon Preview

Lyon are currently in 10th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Nantes last month and will need to take it up a notch to stand a chance in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Parisian giants slumped to a stunning 2-0 defeat at the hands of Rennes in their previous game and cannot afford another debacle in the league this weekend.

PSG vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have an impressive recent record against Lyon and have won 23 out of the last 37 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Lyon's seven victories during this period.

PSG have won 10 of their last 15 matches against Lyon in Ligue 1 and have scored an impressive 32 goals against Les Gones in these games.

PSG have lost only one of their last 14 Ligue 1 games against Lyon at the Parc des Princes, with their only defeat during this period coming by a narrow 1-0 margin in 2020.

PSG have lost four of their 12 matches in Ligue 1 so far in 2023 - more defeats than they had suffered in the competition in 2022.

Lyon have lost only one of their last nine matches in Ligue 1 but have played out draws in their last three matches in the competition.

PSG vs Lyon Prediction

PSG have an excellent squad at their disposal but have largely struggled to hit their peak over the course of their Ligue 1 campaign. The likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe can be lethal on their day and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Lyon have troubled PSG in the past and will need to play out of their skins to pull off a result in this match. PSG are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: PSG 3-1 Lyon

PSG vs Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lionel Messi to score - Yes

