PSG vs Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

PSG are back in action with another Ligue 1 match this weekend as they lock horns with Lyon at the Parc des Princes on Sunday. PSG have an exceptional squad and hold the upper hand going into this match.

Lyon are in seventh place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and have recovered after a slow start to their season. Les Gones still have a few issues to address and cannot afford to put a foot wrong this weekend.

PSG have bolstered their squad this season and have maintained a flawless record in Ligue 1. The French giants were held to a 1-1 draw by Club Brugge and have a point to prove in this fixture.

PSG vs Lyon Head-to-Head

PSG have a good record against Lyon and have won 24 out of 55 matches played between the two teams. Lyon have managed 17 victories against PSG and can trouble their opponents in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in March this year and ended in a 4-2 victory for PSG. Lyon gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to be more robust this weekend.

PSG form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-W-W

Lyon form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-D-L-D

PSG vs Lyon Team News

PSG have a depleted squad at the moment

PSG

Kylian Mbappe picked up a knock against Club Brugge this week is unlikely to be risked in this match. Lionel Messi and Neymar were unable to find the back of the net in the Champions League and will need to step up in this fixture.

Mauro Icardi, Colin Dagba, Layvin Kurzawa and Sergio Ramos are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Layvin Kurzawa is also struggling with a sprain and might not feature against Lyon this weekend.

Injured: Marco Verratti, Colin Dagba, Juan Bernat, Sergio Ramos

Doubtful: Layvin Kurzawa, Kylian Mbappe

Suspended: None

Lyon need to find their feet in Ligue 1

Lyon

Thiago Mendes, Leo Dubois, and Tinotenda Kadewere are injured and have been ruled out of this match. Jeff Reine-Adelaide and Moussa Dembele are also yet to complete their recoveries and might not be available for selection.

Injured: Thiago Mendes, Leo Dubois, Tinotenda Kadewere, Marcelo

Doubtful: Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Moussa Dembele

Suspended: None

PSG vs Lyon Predicted XI

PSG Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Nuno Mendes, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi; Ander Herrera, Idrissa Gueye; Angel Di Maria, Neymar, Lionel Messi; Mauro Icardi

Lyon Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anthony Lopes; Emerson, Jason Denayer, Damien Da Silva, Malo Gusto; Maxence Caqueret, Bruno Guimaraes; Lucas Paqueta, Houssem Aouar, Xherdan Shaqiri; Karl Toko Ekambi

PSG vs Lyon Prediction

PSG have built an exceptional squad this year and will not settle for anything less than a treble this season. With the likes of Messi and Neymar in their squad, the French giants hold the upper hand in almost every game they play.

Lyon will have to do without a few important players this weekend and are yet to find a talisman effective enough to replace Memphis Depay. PSG are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: PSG 3-1 Lyon

