PSG vs Lyon: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | Ligue 1 2021-22

PSG are back in action in Ligue 1 this weekend as they take on Lyon in a crucial fixture at the Parc des Princes on Sunday. PSG have exceptional players in their ranks and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Lyon are in seventh place in the Ligue 1 standings and have struggled to make an impact this season. Les Gones have improved over the past week and have a point to prove in this match.

PSG, on the other hand, have made an excellent start to their Ligue 1 campaign and will look to grow in stature this month. With Lionel Messi and Neymar in their ranks, the French giants are the favourites for the Ligue 1 title this season.

PSG vs Lyon Team News

PSG have a depleted squad at the moment

PSG

Kylian Mbappe picked up a knock against Club Brugge this week is unlikely to be risked in this match. Lionel Messi and Neymar were unable to find the back of the net in the Champions League and will need to step up in this fixture.

Mauro Icardi, Colin Dagba, Layvin Kurzawa and Sergio Ramos are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Layvin Kurzawa is also struggling with a sprain and might not feature against Lyon this weekend.

Injured: Marco Verratti, Colin Dagba, Juan Bernat, Sergio Ramos

Doubtful: Layvin Kurzawa, Kylian Mbappe

Suspended: None

Lyon need to find their feet in Ligue 1

Lyon

Thiago Mendes, Leo Dubois, and Tinotenda Kadewere are injured and have been ruled out of this match. Jeff Reine-Adelaide and Moussa Dembele are also yet to complete their recoveries and might not be available for selection.

Lucas Paqueta has been impressive for Lyon and will have to shoulder much of the creative burden alongside Houssem Aouar. With Kadewere injured, Ekambi will likely lead the line against PSG this weekend.

Injured: Thiago Mendes, Leo Dubois, Tinotenda Kadewere, Marcelo

Doubtful: Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Moussa Dembele

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between PSG and Lyon kick off?

India: 20th September 2021, at 12:15 PM

USA: 19th September 2021, at 2:45 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 1:45 PM (Central Standard Time), 11:45 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 19th September 2021, at 7:45 PM

Where and how to watch PSG vs Lyon on TV?

India: TV5Monde Asie, Colors

USA: beIN Sports USA

UK: BT Sport

How to watch live streaming of PSG vs Lyon?

India: TV5Monde Asie-Pacifique, JioTV, Voot Select

USA: fuboTV, beIN Sports Connect

UK: BT Sport

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi