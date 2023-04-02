PSG vs Lyon: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | Ligue 1 2022-23

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Lyon lock horns with Christophe Galtier's PSG outfit in a massive encounter at the Parc des Princes on Sunday. Both teams have good squads at their disposal and have a point to prove in this fixture.

PSG vs Lyon Preview

PSG are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 standings but have largely flattered to deceive on the domestic front so far this season. The Parisian giants slumped to a shocking 2-0 defeat at the hands of Rennes last month and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Lyon, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. Les Gones were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Nantes in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

PSG vs Lyon Team News

PSG have failed to live up to expectations this season

PSG

Neymar is currently recovering from a long-term injury and will not be able to feature in this game. Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi were impressive during the international break and will look to step up in this match.

Presnel Kimpembe and Nordi Mukiele are also injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Sergio Ramos is carrying a knock at the moment and could be replaced by Danilo Pereira this weekend.

Injured: Neymar, Presnel Kimpembe, Nordi Mukiele

Doubtful: Sergio Ramos

Suspended: None

Lyon

Lyon need to be at their best to stand a chance against PSG

Malo Gusto remains the only injury concern for Lyon this weekend and might not be able to recover in time for this match. Alexandre Lacazette has been impressive for Les Gones this season and will lead the line for his side against PSG.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Malo Gusto

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between PSG and Lyon kick off?

India: 3rd April 2023, at 12:15 AM

USA: 3rd April 2023, at 2:45 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 1:45 PM (Central Standard Time), 11:45 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 3rd April 2023, at 7:45 PM

Where and how to watch PSG vs Lyon on TV?

India: Sports18

USA: beIN Sports

UK: BT Sport 3

How to watch live streaming of PSG vs Lyon?

India: Voot Select, Jio TV

USA: beIN Sports Connect, fuboTV

UK: BT Sport

