PSG vs Maccabi Haifa Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th October 2022

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Maccabi Haifa lock horns with Christophe Galtier's PSG side in an important clash at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

PSG vs Maccabi Haifa Preview

Maccabi Haifa are currently at the top of the Israeli Premier League table and have been impressive on the domestic front so far. The away side edged H. Kiryat Shmona to a 3-2 victory over the weekend and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

PSG are at the top of the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Parisian giants eased past Ajaccio by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

PSG vs Maccabi Haifa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG and Maccabi Haifa are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of the three matches that have been played between the two teams.

PSG's first victory against Maccabi Haifa came in this edition of the competition, with the Parisians securing a 3-1 victory away from home.

Maccabi Haifa are winless in their three European games played in France, with their only draw coming against PSG in 1998.

PSG have lost only one of their last 32 group-stage matches at the Parc des Princes, with their only such defeat during this period coming against Manchester United in 2020.

Maccabi Haifa won their previous European game against Juventus and could become the first Israeli team in history to secure consecutive victories in the UEFA Champions League.

PSG have kept only one clean sheet in their last 10 matches in the UEFA Champions League and have conceded at least one goal in each of their last five games in the competition.

PSG vs Maccabi Haifa Prediction

PSG have an excellent squad at their disposal and will be intent on securing their first UEFA Champions League trophy this season. Lionel Messi has been in impressive form this season and will look to make his mark this week.

Maccabi Haifa can pack a punch on their day and stunned Juventus in their previous European game. PSG are a better team on paper, however, and should be able to avoid an upset on Tuesday.

Prediction: PSG 3-1 Maccabi Haifa

PSG vs Maccabi Haifa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lionel Messi to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes