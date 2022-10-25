PSG vs Maccabi Haifa: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with another set of group-stage matches this week as Maccabi Haifa travel to France to take on Christophe Galtier's impressive PSG outfit at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday. PSG are the better team on paper and hold a distinct upper hand going into this game.

Maccabi Haifa are currently in second place in the Israeli Premier League and have been fairly impressive on the domestic front this season. The away side stunned Juventus with a 2-0 victory this month and will need to work hard to pull off another upset in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the Ligue 1 table at the moment and have been in impressive form this year. The Parisians eased past Ajaccio by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

PSG vs Maccabi Haifa Team News

PSG have a strong squad this season

PSG

Marco Verratti has picked up one yellow card too many in the UEFA Champions League this season and is suspended for this fixture. Neymar was not included in the squad against Ajaccio over the weekend and should be available for selection this week.

Nuno Mendes and Presnel Kimpembe have made progress with their recoveries and might be able to feature in this game. Danilo Pereira remains sidelined with an injury, however, and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Danilo Pereira

Doubtful: Nuno Mendes, Presnel Kimpembe

Suspended: Marco Verratti

Maccabi Haifa pulled off an upset against Juventus

Maccabi Haifa

Mahmoud Jaber, Suf Podgoreanu, and Dolev Haziza are recovering from injuries at the moment and will not be included in the squad. Daniel Sundgren also picked up a knock over the weekend and has been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Mahmoud Jaber, Suf Podgoreanu, Daniel Sundgren, Dolev Haziza

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between PSG and Maccabi Haifa kick off?

India: 26th October 2022, at 12:30 AM

USA: 25th October 2022, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 25th October 2022, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch PSG vs Maccabi Haifa on TV?

India: Sony Six SD & HD

USA: Univision, TUDN

UK: BT Sport 7

How to watch live streaming of PSG vs Maccabi Haifa?

India: SonyLIV, Jio TV

USA: Paramount+, fuboTV

UK: BT Sport

