PSG vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd January 2025

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as PSG lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in a high-profile encounter at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

PSG vs Manchester City Preview

PSG are currently in 25th place in the UEFA Champions League standings and have failed to meet expectations on the European front so far this season. The Ligue 1 side edged Lens to a narrow 2-1 victory over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in 22nd place in the Champions League table at the moment and have also been in poor form in recent months. The Cityzens thrashed Ipswich Town by a comprehensive 6-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

PSG vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a good historical record against PSG and have won four out of the seven matches played between the two teams, as opposed to PSG's paltry one victory.

PSG have won only one of the seven matches they have played against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League - their lowest win rate against a team they have faced at least five times in the history of the competition.

PSG won their previous match at home against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League by a 2-0 margin in September 2021.

PSG won their previous game in the UEFA Champions League against RB Salzburg by a 3-0 margin, scoring as many goals as they had scored in the six such games preceding this run.

PSG vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have a good squad at their disposal and seem to have found their feet this season. The Cityzens have plenty of work to do in the UEFA Champions League and cannot afford to put a foot wrong on Wednesday.

PSG are currently in the midst of a transition and will need to play out of their skins this week. Manchester City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: PSG 1-2 Manchester City

PSG vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

