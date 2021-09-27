PSG vs Manchester City: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another massive fixture this week as Manchester City lock horns with PSG in a Group A clash at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday. The two European giants have been impressive over the past month and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Manchester City have shown steady improvement over the past month and pulled off an excellent 1-0 victory against Chelsea over the weekend. Pep Guardiola's charges reached the final of the UEFA Champions League last season and will want to go a step further in the competition.

PSG, on the other hand, have flattered to deceive on the European front and will have to meet extraordinarily high expectations this season. With Lionel Messi and several other stalwarts in their ranks, the French giants are among the favourites to win the UEFA Champions League and will need to prove their mettle against a formidable opponent this week.

PSG vs Manchester City Team News

PSG have built an exceptional squad this season

PSG

Lionel Messi has participated in PSG's training sessions this week and could potentially make his return against Manchester City on Tuesday. Marco Verratti has also made progress with his recovery but might not be risked in this match.

Sergio Ramos remains injured for PSG and will not be able to feature in this fixture. Angel Di Maria is serving a suspension at the moment and will also be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Sergio Ramos

Doubtful: Lionel Messi, Marco Verratti

Suspended: Angel Di Maria

Unavailable: None

Manchester City have a point to prove

Manchester City

With Ilkay Gundogan injured at the moment, Rodri will likely accompany Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva in Manchester City's midfield. Ferran Torres and Riyad Mahrez did not start against Chelsea and are set to feature in this game.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is recovering from a knock at the moment and is unlikely to feature in this game. Benjamin Mendy is unavailable at the moment and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Ilkay Gundogan

Doubtful: Oleksandr Zinchenko

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Benjamin Mendy

At what time does the match between PSG and Manchester City kick off?

India: 29th September 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 28th September 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 28th September 2021, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch PSG vs Manchester City on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Six

USA: TUDNxtra, TUDN USA

UK: BT Sport 2

How to watch live streaming of PSG vs Manchester City?

India: SonyLIV, JioTV

USA: TUDN App, Paramount+

UK: BT Sport

