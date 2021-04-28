PSG vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's UCL Match - April 28th, 2021

Manchester City travel to the Parc des Princes where they will face PSG in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final. Pep Guardiola will know the importance of the first leg and will be hoping for a good display from his team. PSG, on the other hand, will be looking to make the most of their home advantage and grab the lead in the first leg.

With the likes of Neymar, Mbappe and Kevin De Bruyne all fit and with no injury concerns, this match promises to be a spectacle with some of the top footballers in the world squaring off against each other.

💬 PEP: Football is unpredictable. You can have more chances and lose. And have better stats and lose. That is why football is fantastic. We will try and do our game. Bayern tried to attack and PSG tried to attack and when that happens, football is nice. — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 27, 2021

Both Pochettino and Guardiola like to play on the front foot and PSG vs Manchester City should be filled with attacking football and goals. With so many different options to choose from, the players selected for captaincy and vice captaincy options could end up making all the difference.

Squads to choose from

PSG

Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico, A Letellier, Y Saidani, D Franchi, M Randriamamy, Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kurzawa, Kimpembe, Bakker, Dagba, Juan Bernat, Diallo, Kehrer, Pembele, Angel Di Maria, Julian Draxler, Rafael Alcantara, Marco Verratti, Ander Herrera, Danilo Pereira, Paredes, Gueye, Sarabia, Ruiz-Atil, Bitumazala, Xavi Simons, M Kapo, A Kamara, I Gharbi, E Michut, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Mauro Icardi, K Nagera, A Fressange

Manchester City (MCI)

Ederson Moraes, S Carson, Z Steffen, J Trafford, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo, Mendy, Zinchenko, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, P Sandler, Eric Garcia, L Mbete, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Rodri Hernandez, Ferran Torres, Fernandinho, F Nmecha, T Doyle, A Bernabe, C Palmer, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden, Delap

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

PSG

Keylor Navas; Mitchel Bakker, Presnel Kimpembe, Thilo Kehrer, Florenzi; Marco Verratti, Ander Herrera, Paredes; Angel Di Maria, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe

Manchester City (MCI)

Ederson; Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus

Match Details

Match: PSG (LIV) vs Manchester City (RM), UEFA Champions League

Date: 29th April 2021 at 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris

PSG vs Manchester City (MCI) Fantasy Suggestions

PSG vs Manchester City (MCI) Dream11 Suggestions

With Kylian Mbappe in fine form for PSG, it could be a good option to captain the French superstar. Neymar also always creates chances and is a solid bet for the vice-captain slot.

With the game expected to be open, there will be a lot of emphasis on the full backs of both teams. Having the likes of Cancelo and Florenzi (if he plays) will prove to be invaluable.

Advertisement

The midfield almost picks itself. Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez cannot be ignored, while Angel Di Maria is usually a very good option in Dream11 matches.

If Aymeric Laporte is picked ahead of John Stones, Laporte should be taken in the team and if Marquinhos is passed fit to play, the Brazilian can be picked over both Laporte and Stones as he usually gets a lot of points.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Keylor Navas; Stones, Florenzi, Dias, Cancelo, Kehrer; Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Angel Di Maria; Kylian Mbappe (C), Neymar (VC)

Captain: Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Vice-captain: Neymar (PSG)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Keylor Navas; Stones, Dias, Cancelo, Kehrer; Kevin De Bruyne (C), Riyad Mahrez, Angel Di Maria, Marco Verratti; Kylian Mbappe, Neymar (VC)

Captain: Kevin De Bruyne (MCI), Vice-captain: Neymar (PSG)

The second option should be taken if you are backing Manchester City to keep a clean sheet and stop Kylian Mbappe. Kevin De Bruyne could be a good captaincy option while Neymar would be the perfect vice-captaincy option.