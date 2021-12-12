PSG vs Monaco: 5 players to watch out for | Ligue 1 2021-22

PSG will square off against Monaco at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 on Sunday. They will look to return to winning ways after consecutive league draws, while Monaco are on a two-game win streak in the French top flight.

PSG enjoyed a great outing in their last Champions League group game against Club Brugge. They scored three first-half goals in a comprehensive 4-1 win at home.

Lionel Messi scored a trademark left-footed goal against Brugge. So PSG will hope that the Argentine star ends his three-game goal drought in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Monaco have put their slow start to their 2021-22 campaign behind them. They are unbeaten in their last eight games across competitions, though five of them have ended in stalemates.

Interestingly, Monaco secured a league double over PSG last season, but lost 2-0 in the Coupe de France final against the same opponents in May. The clash between the two sides has produced some great displays over the years, with 24 goals being scored in their last six meetings.

Ahead of their first league meeting of the season, here's a look at five players from both teams to watch out for in this game:

#5 Aurelien Tchouameni | Monaco

Aurélien Tchouaméni has appeared in 16 Ligue 1 games this season.

While PSG and Monaco have relied on their attacking players for results this season, Monaco's standout player in 2021 has been Aurelien Tchouameni. The deep-lying midfielder earned the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year award last season. He has continued his good form this campaign as well.

He has had more minutes under his belt than any other outfield player for The Monegasques. Tchouameni is leading the team in interceptions (2.4 per 90), while he is third in tackles (2.6 per 90) and aerial duels (1.8 per 90).

The young midfielder could be a key player against a free-scoring and highly creative PSG side. His tackling ability and aerial prowess might help him win crucial duels in the middle of the park.

#4 Angel Di Maria | PSG

Angel Di Maria has scored three goals this season.

With Neymar ruled out with an injury, Angel Di Maria has returned to the spotlight. The Argentine winger's pace, quick feet and close ball control make him a great asset in the final third.

He provides a lot of width going forward, and his style complements Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe very well. Messi lies a bit deeper, so he can move out into good positions on the flanks to receive passes. Meanwhile, Mbappe's quick runs into the box allow Di Maria to curl in crosses.

