PSG vs Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

PSG are back in action with another important Ligue 1 fixture this weekend as they take on Monaco at the Parc des Princes on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Monaco are in seventh place in the Ligue 1 standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side eased past Monaco by a 4-0 margin last week and will want a similar result in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Parisians thrashed Club Brugge in the Champions League this week and will be confident ahead of this match.

PSG vs Monaco Head-to-Head

PSG have an impressive record against Monaco and have won 18 out of 37 matches played between the two teams. Monaco have managed seven victories against PSG and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for PSG. Monaco were outplayed on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

PSG form guide in Ligue 1: D-D-W-W-W

Monaco form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-D-D-D

PSG vs Monaco Team News

PSG have a strong squad this season

PSG

Neymar, Sergio Ramos, and Julian Draxler are currently injured and have been sidelined this weekend. Mauro Icardi and Ander Herrera have recovered from their knocks and are available for selection.

Injured: Neymar, Sergio Ramos, Julian Draxler

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Monaco need to win this game

Monaco

Cesc Fabregas and Krepin Diatta are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Kevin Volland is currently serving a suspension and will also be sidelined this weekend.

Injured: Cesc Fabregas, Krepin Diatta

Doubtful: Benoit Badiashile

Suspended: Kevin Volland

PSG vs Monaco Predicted XI

PSG Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Juan Bernat, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Achraf Hakimi; Idrissa Gueye, Danilo Pereira, Marco Verratti; Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe

Monaco Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alexander Nubel; Axel Disasi, Guillermo Maripan, Caio Henrique; Gelson Martins, Youssouf Fofana, Aurelien Tchouameni, Sofiane Diop, Ismail Jakobs; Wissam Ben Yedder, Myron Boadu

PSG vs Monaco Prediction

PSG have blown hot and cold this season and are yet to click as a unit under Mauricio Pochettino. The Parisians do have a lead of 11 points at the top of the league and will want to put on a show this weekend.

Monaco have failed to hit their stride this season and will need to play out of their skins in this fixture. PSG are the better team on paper, however, and are the favourites to win this game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: PSG 3-1 Monaco

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi