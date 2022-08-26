PSG vs Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2022-23

PSG are back in action with another Ligue 1 fixture this weekend as they take on Monaco at the Parc des Princes on Sunday. The Parisians have been exceptional this season and are the favourites to win this game.

Monaco are currently in 11th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have not been at their best this year. The away side suffered a shock 4-1 defeat at the hands of Lens last week and will need to step up to the plate in this match.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been unstoppable this season. The reigning champions thrashed Lille by a stunning 7-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

PSG vs Monaco Head-to-Head

PSG have a good record against Monaco and have won 20 out of the 49 matches played between the two teams. Monaco have managed 14 victories against PSG and can trouble their opponents on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in March this year and ended in a 3-0 victory for Monaco. PSG were thoroughly outplayed on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

PSG form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W

Monaco form guide in Ligue 1: L-D-W

PSG vs Monaco Team News

PSG have an excellent squad

PSG

Vitinha is currently serving a suspension and will not be available for selection this weekend. Keylor Navas, Colin Dagba, and Julian Draxler are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Keylor Navas, Colin Dagba, Julian Draxler

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Vitinha

Monaco need to win this game

Monaco

Vanderson was sent off against Lens last week and will be suspended for this fixture. Myron Boadu picked up a foot injury last week and might not be risked against PSG this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Myron Boadu

Suspended: Vanderson

PSG vs Monaco Predicted XI

PSG Predicted XI (3-4-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos; Nuno Mendes, Achraf Hakimi, Renato Sanches, Marco Verratti; Neymar, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe

Monaco Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alexander Nubel; Caio Henrique, Guillermo Maripan, Axel Disasi, Ruben Aguilar; Eliot Matazo, Youssouf Fofana, Krepin Diatta, Aleksandr Golovin; Breel Embolo, Wissam Ben Yedder

PSG vs Monaco Prediction

PSG have been ruthless in Ligue 1 and have scored an astonishing 17 goals in their three league games so far. Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar seem intent on breaking a few records this season and can be unplayable on their day.

Monaco can pack a punch on their day but will need a miracle to get a result against an in-form opponent. PSG are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: PSG 4-0 Monaco

